Mullen Automotive Subsidiary Bollinger Motors Delivers First 2025 B4 Electric Truck to EnviroCharge for Mobile Charging Solution

Bollinger Motors delivers its first B4 electric truck to EnviroCharge for mobile charging unit conversion, enhancing EV infrastructure.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has delivered the first 2025 Bollinger B4 truck to EnviroCharge, which will convert it into a mobile charging unit to enhance EV infrastructure. Bollinger Motors expressed pride in the partnership, noting the B4's versatility and reliability for commercial applications. EnviroCharge's CEO highlighted the vehicle's role in providing on-the-go electric vehicle charging solutions, emphasizing its performance and sustainability. The upfitted truck is set to debut at the Advanced Clean Trucking Expo in Anaheim later this month, with more trucks to be deployed in California to meet rising EV charging demands. Bollinger Motors has also qualified for various federal and state incentive programs to promote its vehicles.

Potential Positives

Bollinger Motors successfully delivered the first 2025 Bollinger B4 truck to EnviroCharge, marking a significant step in expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The partnership with EnviroCharge highlights the versatility and reliability of the Bollinger B4, enhancing the company's position in the commercial electric vehicle market.

The Bollinger B4 is set to debut at the Advanced Clean Trucking (ACT) Expo 2025, providing visibility and recognition in a crucial industry event.

Bollinger Motors has qualified for multiple federal and state incentive programs, potentially enhancing the financial appeal of their vehicles for customers, which could drive sales growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements regarding future performance and market potential, indicating uncertainty and risks that could negatively impact investor perception and confidence.

The reliance on multiple federal and state incentive programs raises concerns about the sustainability of demand for the Bollinger B4, as any changes to these incentives could significantly affect sales.

Details on the actual sales performance or volume of the Bollinger B4 trucks are absent, creating a perception of potential underperformance in market traction.

FAQ

What is the Bollinger B4 truck?

The Bollinger B4 is an all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed for various applications, including mobile charging.

Who has Bollinger Motors partnered with for the B4 truck?

Bollinger Motors has partnered with EnviroCharge to convert the B4 truck into a mobile charging unit.

When will the Bollinger B4 truck debut?

The first upfitted Bollinger B4 truck will debut at the Advanced Clean Trucking Expo from April 28 to May 1, 2025.

What incentives does Bollinger Motors qualify for?

Bollinger Motors qualifies for various incentives, including federal and state programs that can offer up to $120,000 per vehicle.

What is the mission of EnviroCharge?

EnviroCharge aims to enhance EV charging infrastructure through innovative mobile solutions using renewable fuels and technologies.

Full Release



BREA, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN --



Mullen Automotive, Inc.



(NASDAQ:



MULN



) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has delivered the first 2025 Bollinger B4 truck of multiple orders to EnviroCharge for conversion into a mobile charging unit.





“We’re proud to partner with EnviroCharge in its mission to expand EV charging infrastructure and are encouraged to see how the B4 continues to drive progress in the electric vehicle industry,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “We are excited that EnviroCharge chose to use our truck, and we see it as another important step in Bollinger Motors’ growth and leadership in the commercial electric vehicle space. The Bollinger B4 is a versatile and reliable solution for commercial applications, and we look forward to developing more innovative uses for our customers.”





Bollinger B4 trucks will be upfitted with custom EV Level 3, 120 kilowatt-charging units by EnviroCharge, a service-disabled veteran-owned, charge point operating company (CPO), based in Indiana.





The first Bollinger B4 upfitted truck is planned to debut at the Advanced Clean Trucking (ACT) Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California, on April 28 – May 1. Additional trucks will be deployed in California, providing reliable mobile charging solutions to meet the growing demand for EV infrastructure.





"We’re thrilled to partner with Bollinger Motors to integrate their innovative B4 trucks into our fleet as mobile charging solutions," said Charlie Stockton, CEO of EnviroCharge. "The performance, versatility, and sustainability of the Bollinger B4 make it the ideal platform for our mission to provide reliable, on-the-go electric vehicle charging. We’re excited to see how these vehicles help pave the way for further electrification and innovation across industries."





The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company began delivering Bollinger B4 vehicles to customers in October 2024.





Bollinger Motors has qualified for multiple federal and state incentive programs, including:







Inflation Reduction Act incentives of up to $40,000 per vehicle.



California: Innovative Small e-Fleet (ISEF) Pilot Program, with incentives up to $120,000 per vehicle.



Massachusetts: voucher of up to $30,000 per vehicle from Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV).



New York: up to $100,000 from NYTVIP through NYSERDA.



Pennsylvania: up to a $20,000 grant from Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.













About Bollinger Motors







Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is producing and selling its all-electric commercial Class 4 chassis cab truck. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at



www.BollingerMotors.com



and



www.MullenUSA.com



.







About EnviroCharge







EnviroCharge, a service-disabled veteran-owned, charge point operating company (CPO), believes that the future of clean transportation begins with a passionate team with the vision to drive transformative technologies using renewable fuels such as hydrogen, renewable propane + DME, renewable natural gas, biodiesel, and renewable diesel. The company offers cost-effective power generation and EV charging solutions that enhance energy resilience while ensuring energy equity.











About Mullen







Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets.





On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has achieved numerous milestones including its all-electric B4, Class 4, truck production start, which launched on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.





To learn more about the Company, visit



www.MullenUSA.com



.











