News & Insights

Markets
MULN

Mullen Automotive Secures Purchase Order From NYPA

September 21, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) has purchased Mullen's Campus Delivery Cargo Vans.

This follows the successful conclusion of an EV trial program at the 16-turbine hydroelectric station owned and operated by NYPA in northern New York, which ran from July 6, 2023, until early September 2023.

As a consequence, NYPA, the largest state public power company in the United States, would buy the initial pilot cars for the company's fleet operations at its 1958-opened St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project.

The Mullen CAMPUS is an extremely effective electric van created for low-speed, closed-campus use. It is totally battery-operated. Additional sites for Mullen's whole portfolio of commercial EVs, including Class 1 EV cargo vans and Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks, are also being evaluated by NYPA.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MULN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.