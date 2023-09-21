Mullen Automotive Secures Purchase Order From NYPA

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) has purchased Mullen's Campus Delivery Cargo Vans.

This follows the successful conclusion of an EV trial program at the 16-turbine hydroelectric station owned and operated by NYPA in northern New York, which ran from July 6, 2023, until early September 2023.

As a consequence, NYPA, the largest state public power company in the United States, would buy the initial pilot cars for the company's fleet operations at its 1958-opened St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project.

The Mullen CAMPUS is an extremely effective electric van created for low-speed, closed-campus use. It is totally battery-operated. Additional sites for Mullen's whole portfolio of commercial EVs, including Class 1 EV cargo vans and Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks, are also being evaluated by NYPA.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.