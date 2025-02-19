Mullen Automotive Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $4.4 Million Amid Cost-Cutting Initiatives

Mullen Automotive reports $4.4M invoiced and $6M received in its strongest quarter, implementing $13M cost cuts.

BREA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mullen Automotive Inc.





(NASDAQ:





MULN





) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announces financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, and a current business update.





Commenting on the results for the three months that ended Dec. 31, 2024, and recent Company highlights, CEO and chairman David Michery stated: “For the quarter, we invoiced for over $4.4M and received $6M for vehicles delivered, which is our strongest quarter to date. Bollinger is now moving with speed and attaining solid commercial sales results. Mullen Commercial also has solid momentum and continues to build on Class 1 and 3 sales opportunities across the U.S. We’ve recently reduced our expenses even further and are continuing our focus on growing our sales and customer base across America. We’ve also recently furthered our efforts around U.S. battery production capabilities with the additional purchase of battery line equipment from Nikola Corporation (“Nikola”), advancing our commitment to U.S. battery assembly and production.”









FY2025-Q1 Highlights











Mullen Commercial – Troy, Michigan







Class 1 and 3 Commercial Vehicles







Sale and order activity for Mullen commercial EVs in the last quarter include:





Mr. Appliance



®



of Owings Mills, Maryland, announced purchase of the Mullen ONE EV cargo van, marking the Company’s first venture into the home service vertical.





Westland Floral purchased the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV trucks for the floral and nursery vertical.





Associated Coffee, a San Francisco Bay Area coffee distributor, purchased the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV trucks for local coffee and snack deliveries.





Two leading California universities in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area placed Class 1 EV cargo van orders, furthering the Company’s commercial EV adoption across college campuses.







Ride-and-drive events, conducted in the last quarter to increase awareness in many verticals, include AltWheels Fleet Day, Zeem SeaTac EV Fleet Ride & Drive, ZEV Tour – Clean Fleet Experience, NTEA Commercial Upfitting Summit, Fleet Forward Conference and Zero Emissions Showcase.



Mullen announced that Emerald Transportation Solutions, a premier commercial refrigeration vehicle upfitter, is working with the Papé Group to develop an advanced reefer upfit for the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 all-electric truck.













Bollinger Motors – Oak Park, Michigan







Class 4 Commercial Truck







Bollinger Motors delivered 20 B4 trucks recognizing additional revenues of $2.8 million.



Bollinger expanded its national sales and service network to include over 50 sales and service locations including TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Anderson Motors, Bergey’s Truck Centers, Broadway Ford Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, and Nuss Truck and Equipment.



The Bollinger B4 Class 4 electric trucks are available for government fleets through its partnership with National Auto Fleet Group under the Sourcewell contract agreement #032824-NAF.



In November 2024, the 2025 Bollinger B4 became eligible for New York State’s New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program, an incentive for commercial electric vehicles from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority providing up to a $100,000 cash voucher incentive on the all-electric B4 truck.



Robert Bollinger, founder of Bollinger Motors, provided Bollinger with $10 million in non-dilutive long-term debt financing to support Bollinger’s production ramp-up and sale of the B4, Class 4 EV truck.













Battery Technology – Fullerton, California









The Company announced continued progress for battery production in Fullerton, California, with three battery lines installed in support of U.S.-made battery components and manufacturing. Lines include:





High volume standard battery chemistry line.





Low volume standard chemistry R&D line.





Low volume solid-state polymer R&D line.







On Dec. 17, 2024, Mullen Automotive submitted a modified plan to the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) that incorporates its facilities in Mishawaka, Indiana, and Fullerton, California, for U.S.-based battery and pack production. In total, Mullen is seeking $55 million in matching DOE funds to support the U.S. manufacturing capabilities.















Financial Results for the Three Months Ended









Dec. 31, 2024













Losses and non-cash expenses









The net loss attributable to common shareholders after preferred dividends was $114.9 million, or $661.33 net loss per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders after preferred dividends of $61.4 million, or $91,940.42 loss per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023 (giving retroactive effect to reverse stock splits, including 1:60 reverse stock split that was made effective on Feb. 18, 2025).





Major part of the losses during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, related to non-cash expenses: $91.0 million or 79% of the loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, versus $23.3 million or 38% of the loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023.



















Three months ended Dec. 31

























2024

















2023

















Non-cash expenses and gains during the period:











































Revaluation of warrants and derivative liabilities









$





34,629,786













$





6,728,981













Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants













16,078,622

















—













Stock-based compensation













18,591,750

















13,903,416













Amortization of debt discount and other non-cash interest expense













17,678,751

















160,664













Depreciation and amortization













4,745,928

















4,343,960













Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt













(1,553,771





)













—













Write-down of inventory to net realizable value













838,765

















—













Deferred income taxes













—

















(1,726,238





)









Other gains













—

















(125,990





)











Total non-cash expenses and gains











$







91,009,831















$







23,284,793



























































Revenue









During the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, we invoiced for 58 vehicles valued at $4.4 million, received $6.0 million in cash and recorded $2.9 million in revenues. The difference between invoiced amounts and revenues was due to the Company continuing to defer the revenue recognition on most of Mullen commercial vehicles invoiced until invoices are paid and the return provision on the vehicles is nullified by dealer’s sale of the vehicle to the end user.





In September 2024, our Bollinger segment achieved a major milestone, launching production of the first B4 commercial trucks. For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Bollinger segment completed the sale of 20 units and recognized revenues of $2.8 million.











Invoiced during the 3 months ended Dec. 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands)













Vehicle type

















Units invoiced

























Amount invoiced

























Cash received

























Revenue recognized











Mullen 3 (UU)













11

















706

















2,852

















32









Mullen Urban Delivery (UD1)













27

















885

















248

















—









Bollinger B4













20

















2,777

















2,777

















2,777









Destination freight charges and other services













—

















—

















112

















112











Total

























58

























$









4,368

























$









5,988

























$









2,920



















































































Liquidity









We had total cash (including restricted cash) of $2.7 million on Dec. 31, 2024, versus $10.7 million on Sept. 30, 2024. The working capital as of Dec. 31, 2024, was negative $186.2 million, or $41.2 million if adding back derivative liabilities and other liabilities expected to be settled in common stock.





To finance the business, we received $8.8 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, issuing senior secured convertible notes and warrants. Furthermore, the Company received $1 million proceeds in accordance with the equity line of credit agreement. Also, Bollinger Motors, Inc., our majority-owned subsidiary, received a $10 million long-term loan, providing additional capital to support the production and sale of Bollinger’s Class 4 EV truck, the B4. This loan is secured by part of the assets of Bollinger Motors and repayment of the principal is due by Oct. 30, 2026.





During the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Company did not use any cash to settle its debt. A major part of Senior secured convertible notes (with a principal of $17.2 million) that were outstanding on Sept. 30, 2024, as well as accumulated interest (in amount of $1.2 million), have been converted into shares of common stock. Also, the Company reached an agreement with holders of matured notes and loan advances in amount of $2.7 million, as well as accumulated interest in amount of approximately $1.8 million, that the liabilities would be settled by issuance of shares of common stock of the Company worth of $3 million. The liability was fully settled by December 2024 and the transaction resulted in recognition of gain on extinguishment of $1.5 million.





The total cash spent (Operating and Investing cash flows) during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, and 2023, was $27.8 million and $66.8 million, respectively, which represents a decrease of $39.0 million, or 58.4%. As it was announced previously, the Company intends to maintain its momentum of reducing the cash outflow by cutting operating costs and restructuring liabilities.



















Three months ended Dec. 31,





















2024

















2023











Net loss









$





(118,797,845





)













$





(63,993,379





)









Non-cash adjustments (see table above for details)













91,009,831





















23,284,793













Changes in working capital













2,223,601

























(19,182,967





)









Net cash used in operating activities













(25,564,413





)

















(59,891,553





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(2,220,984





)

















(6,865,681





)











Cash spent











$







(27,785,397









)















$







(66,757,234









)



























































Financial statements









Following are our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, and the year ended Sept. 30, 2024, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024 and 2023.



















MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(unaudited)





























Dec. 31, 2024

















Sept. 30, 2024

















ASSETS













































CURRENT ASSETS











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





2,325,190













$





10,321,827













Restricted cash













418,451

















426,851













Inventory













41,770,397

















37,503,112













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













15,297,034

















14,798,553













Accounts receivable













98,855

















124,295















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

















59,909,927





















63,174,638























































Property, plant, and equipment, net













80,796,898

















82,180,266













Intangible assets, net













26,172,956

















27,056,030













Right-of-use assets













2,955,081

















3,041,485













Other noncurrent assets













3,182,235

















3,178,870















TOTAL ASSETS













$









173,017,097

















$









178,631,289

























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)













































CURRENT LIABILITIES











































Accounts payable









$





47,860,411













$





41,335,509













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













46,637,723

















51,612,166













Derivative liabilities













136,989,818

















79,742,180













Liability to issue shares













8,015,361

















1,771,025













Lease liabilities, current portion













2,981,613

















2,893,967













Notes payable, current portion













3,219,147

















5,399,777













Refundable deposits













409,272

















417,674















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

















246,113,345





















183,172,298















Notes payable, net of current portion













10,000,000

















—













Liability to issue shares, net of current portion













—

















356,206













Lease liabilities, net of current portion













11,113,091

















11,648,662















TOTAL LIABILITIES













$









267,226,436

















$









195,177,166

































































































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)











































Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 126,263,159 preferred shares authorized;









































Preferred Series D; 84,572,538 shares authorized; 363,097 and 363,097 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively (preference in liquidation of $159,000 and $159,000 at Dec. 31, 2024. and Sep. 30, 2024, respectively)













363

















363













Preferred Series C; 24,874,079 shares authorized; 458 and 458 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively (preference in liquidation of $4,049 and $10,696,895 at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively)













—

















—













Preferred Series A; 83,859 shares authorized; 648 and 648 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively (preference in liquidation of $836 and $836 at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively)













1

















1













Common stock; $0.001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024; 404,334 and 76,288 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively













404

















76













Additional paid-in capital













2,331,034,194

















2,290,664,472













Accumulated deficit













(2,434,109,495





)













(2,319,220,938





)











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS

















(103,074,533









)

















(28,556,026









)











Noncontrolling interest













8,865,194

















12,010,149















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

















(94,209,339









)

















(16,545,877









)













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)













$









173,017,097

















$









178,631,289





























MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(unaudited)





























Three months ended Dec. 31,





















2024













2023



















































Revenue from sale of vehicles









$





2,920,485













$





—













Cost of revenues













6,588,933

















—















Gross loss

















(3,668,448









)















—























































Operating expenses:











































General and administrative









$





36,484,409













$





43,234,052













Research and development













11,282,375

















16,169,967















Loss from operations

















(51,435,232









)

















(59,404,019









)





















































Other income (expense):











































Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants













(16,078,622





)













—













Gain/(loss) on warrants and derivative liability revaluation













(34,629,786





)













(6,728,981





)









Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt













1,553,771

















—













Interest expense













(18,665,369





)













(258,023





)









Other income, net













457,993

















671,406













Total other income (expense)













(67,362,013





)













(6,315,598





)











Net loss before income tax benefit













$









(118,797,245









)













$









(65,719,617









)



















































Income tax benefit/ (provision)













(600





)













1,726,238















Net loss

















(118,797,845









)

















(63,993,379









)



















































Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













(3,909,288





)













(2,598,481





)











Net loss attributable to stockholders













$









(114,888,557









)













$









(61,394,898









)



















































Waived/(accrued) accumulated preferred dividends and other capital transactions with preferred stockholders













(24,728





)













(21,303





)



















































Net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends and other capital transactions with preferred stockholders













$









(114,913,285









)













$









(61,416,201









)



















































Net Loss per Share









$





(661.33





)









$





(91,940.42





)

















































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted













173,762

















668



























MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

























2024

















2023

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities











































Net loss











$









(118,797,845









)













$









(63,993,379









)











Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









































Stock-based compensation













18,591,750

















13,903,416













Revaluation of warrants and derivative liabilities













34,629,786

















6,728,981













Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants













16,078,622

















—













Amortization of debt discount and other non-cash interest expense













17,678,751

















160,664













Depreciation and amortization













4,745,928

















4,343,960













Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt













(1,553,771





)













—













Write-down of inventory to net realizable value













838,765

















—













Deferred income taxes













—

















(1,726,238





)









Other gains













—

















(125,990





)

















































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













25,440

















671,750













Inventories













(5,106,050





)













(13,912,516





)









Prepaids and other assets













3,363,323

















(1,781,132





)









Accounts payable













6,266,401

















1,317,232













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













(1,963,992





)













(3,044,392





)









Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities













(361,521





)













(2,433,909





)











Net cash used in operating activities

















(25,564,413









)

















(59,891,553









)





















































Cash Flows from Investing Activities











































Purchase of equipment













(2,220,984





)













(6,865,681





)











Net cash used in investing activities

















(2,220,984









)

















(6,865,681









)





















































Cash Flows from Financing Activities











































Proceeds from issuance of notes payable with detachable warrants













8,763,225

















—













Proceeds from issuance of notes payable by subsidiary













10,000,000

















—













Issuance of stock under equity line of credit













1,017,135

















—















Net cash provided by financing activities

















19,780,360



















—























































Change in cash

















(8,005,037









)

















(66,757,234









)











Cash and restricted cash (in amount of $426,851), beginning of period













10,748,678

















155,696,470













Cash and restricted cash (in amount of $418,451), ending of period











$









2,743,641

















$









88,939,236

























































Supplemental disclosure of Cash Flow information:











































Cash paid for interest









$





250,000













$





—























































Supplemental Disclosure for Non-Cash Activities:











































Amount to be received from investor for warrants and notes









$





5,000,000













$





—













Convertible notes and interest - conversion to common stock













16,667,250

















—













Extinguishment of debt and interest (in exchange for own common stock)













4,553,771

















—













Exercise of warrants recognized earlier as liabilities













3,954,023

















50,877,669













Change in noncontrolling interest upon additional investments into subsidiary













509,517

















—













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of operating lease liabilities













—

















8,932,159























































About Mullen







Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.





On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.





To learn more about the Company, visit



www.MullenUSA.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether sales demand and traction for its vehicles will continue, whether federal, state and other electric vehicle incentive programs will continue, the outcome of the Company’s application to DOE for $55 million in matching DOE funds to support its U.S. manufacturing capabilities and whether the Company will be successful with its battery development initiatives or meet its projected battery production, certification and sales timelines. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.







Contact:







Mullen Automotive, Inc.





+1 (714) 613-1900







www.MullenUSA.com









Corporate Communications







IBN





Austin, Texas







www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com







512.354.7000 Office







Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.