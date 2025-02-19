News & Insights

Stocks
MULN

Mullen Automotive Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $4.4 Million Amid Cost-Cutting Initiatives

February 19, 2025 — 09:12 am EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Mullen Automotive reports $4.4M invoiced and $6M received in its strongest quarter, implementing $13M cost cuts.

Quiver AI Summary

Mullen Automotive Inc. announced record financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, achieving $4.4 million in invoiced sales and $6 million in cash received from vehicle deliveries, marking the company's strongest quarter to date. The results signify more revenue generated in this quarter than in the previous two fiscal years combined. To streamline operations, Mullen implemented cost-cutting measures effective February 1, 2025, resulting in approximately $13 million in annual savings through personnel reductions. Additionally, the company has made strides in its commercial electric vehicle sector, securing significant orders from various businesses and institutions. Meanwhile, Mullen continued to develop its battery production capabilities with a recent equipment purchase and submitted a proposal for $55 million in matching funds to support U.S. manufacturing. Despite these advancements, Mullen reported a net loss of $114.9 million for the quarter, primarily due to non-cash expenses, highlighting the ongoing financial challenges faced by the company.

Potential Positives

  • Company reported its strongest quarter to date with $4.4M invoiced and $6M received on vehicle deliveries.
  • Mullen achieved greater revenue this quarter than in the previous two fiscal years combined.
  • Cost-cutting measures implemented, resulting in a reduction of approximately $13M in annual cash spend.
  • Expansion of commercial vehicle sales across various verticals, indicating growing market adoption and business momentum.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss for the quarter increased significantly to $114.9 million compared to $61.4 million in the same quarter last year, indicating worsening financial performance.
  • Non-cash expenses made up 79% of the total loss for the current quarter, highlighting potential concerns about financial stability and operational efficiency.
  • Cash reserves dropped to $2.7 million, down from $10.7 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential liquidity issues.

FAQ

What were Mullen Automotive's financial results for Q1 FY2025?

Mullen Automotive invoiced $4.4M and received $6M for vehicles delivered, marking the strongest quarter to date.

What cost-cutting measures were implemented by Mullen?

Mullen implemented headcount and personnel cost reductions, achieving approximately $13M in annual savings as of February 1, 2025.

How does Mullen's revenue compare to previous years?

This quarter produced more revenue than Mullen's previous two fiscal years combined, showcasing significant business growth.

What new orders were announced for Mullen commercial vehicles?

New orders include Mullen ONE EV cargo vans and Mullen THREE Class 3 EV trucks from multiple customers across different sectors.

What advancements have been made in Mullen's battery production?

Mullen has installed three battery lines in Fullerton, California, supporting U.S.-made battery components and enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$MULN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MULN stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Company achieves strongest quarter results to date with $4.4M invoiced and $6M received on vehicles delivered






Company has produced more revenue in this quarter than previous two fiscal years






On Feb. 1, 2025, Mullen implemented further cost cutting measures with headcount and personnel cost reductions of approximately $13M in annual cash spend




BREA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN --


Mullen Automotive Inc.


(NASDAQ:


MULN


) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, and a current business update.



Commenting on the results for the three months that ended Dec. 31, 2024, and recent Company highlights, CEO and chairman David Michery stated: “For the quarter, we invoiced for over $4.4M and received $6M for vehicles delivered, which is our strongest quarter to date. Bollinger is now moving with speed and attaining solid commercial sales results. Mullen Commercial also has solid momentum and continues to build on Class 1 and 3 sales opportunities across the U.S. We’ve recently reduced our expenses even further and are continuing our focus on growing our sales and customer base across America. We’ve also recently furthered our efforts around U.S. battery production capabilities with the additional purchase of battery line equipment from Nikola Corporation (“Nikola”), advancing our commitment to U.S. battery assembly and production.”





FY2025-Q1 Highlights





Mullen Commercial – Troy, Michigan



Class 1 and 3 Commercial Vehicles




  • Sale and order activity for Mullen commercial EVs in the last quarter include:


    • Mr. Appliance

      ®

      of Owings Mills, Maryland, announced purchase of the Mullen ONE EV cargo van, marking the Company’s first venture into the home service vertical.


    • Westland Floral purchased the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV trucks for the floral and nursery vertical.


    • Associated Coffee, a San Francisco Bay Area coffee distributor, purchased the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV trucks for local coffee and snack deliveries.


    • Two leading California universities in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area placed Class 1 EV cargo van orders, furthering the Company’s commercial EV adoption across college campuses.




  • Ride-and-drive events, conducted in the last quarter to increase awareness in many verticals, include AltWheels Fleet Day, Zeem SeaTac EV Fleet Ride & Drive, ZEV Tour – Clean Fleet Experience, NTEA Commercial Upfitting Summit, Fleet Forward Conference and Zero Emissions Showcase.


  • Mullen announced that Emerald Transportation Solutions, a premier commercial refrigeration vehicle upfitter, is working with the Papé Group to develop an advanced reefer upfit for the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 all-electric truck.






Bollinger Motors – Oak Park, Michigan



Class 4 Commercial Truck




  • Bollinger Motors delivered 20 B4 trucks recognizing additional revenues of $2.8 million.


  • Bollinger expanded its national sales and service network to include over 50 sales and service locations including TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Anderson Motors, Bergey’s Truck Centers, Broadway Ford Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, and Nuss Truck and Equipment.


  • The Bollinger B4 Class 4 electric trucks are available for government fleets through its partnership with National Auto Fleet Group under the Sourcewell contract agreement #032824-NAF.


  • In November 2024, the 2025 Bollinger B4 became eligible for New York State’s New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program, an incentive for commercial electric vehicles from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority providing up to a $100,000 cash voucher incentive on the all-electric B4 truck.


  • Robert Bollinger, founder of Bollinger Motors, provided Bollinger with $10 million in non-dilutive long-term debt financing to support Bollinger’s production ramp-up and sale of the B4, Class 4 EV truck.






Battery Technology – Fullerton, California




  • The Company announced continued progress for battery production in Fullerton, California, with three battery lines installed in support of U.S.-made battery components and manufacturing. Lines include:


    • High volume standard battery chemistry line.


    • Low volume standard chemistry R&D line.


    • Low volume solid-state polymer R&D line.




  • On Dec. 17, 2024, Mullen Automotive submitted a modified plan to the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) that incorporates its facilities in Mishawaka, Indiana, and Fullerton, California, for U.S.-based battery and pack production. In total, Mullen is seeking $55 million in matching DOE funds to support the U.S. manufacturing capabilities.







Financial Results for the Three Months Ended




Dec. 31, 2024






Losses and non-cash expenses




The net loss attributable to common shareholders after preferred dividends was $114.9 million, or $661.33 net loss per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders after preferred dividends of $61.4 million, or $91,940.42 loss per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023 (giving retroactive effect to reverse stock splits, including 1:60 reverse stock split that was made effective on Feb. 18, 2025).



Major part of the losses during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, related to non-cash expenses: $91.0 million or 79% of the loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, versus $23.3 million or 38% of the loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023.


Three months ended Dec. 31




2024


2023


Non-cash expenses and gains during the period:








Revaluation of warrants and derivative liabilities

$
34,629,786


$
6,728,981

Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants


16,078,622






Stock-based compensation


18,591,750



13,903,416

Amortization of debt discount and other non-cash interest expense


17,678,751



160,664

Depreciation and amortization


4,745,928



4,343,960

Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt


(1,553,771
)





Write-down of inventory to net realizable value


838,765






Deferred income taxes







(1,726,238
)

Other gains







(125,990
)


Total non-cash expenses and gains

$

91,009,831


$

23,284,793













Revenue




During the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, we invoiced for 58 vehicles valued at $4.4 million, received $6.0 million in cash and recorded $2.9 million in revenues. The difference between invoiced amounts and revenues was due to the Company continuing to defer the revenue recognition on most of Mullen commercial vehicles invoiced until invoices are paid and the return provision on the vehicles is nullified by dealer’s sale of the vehicle to the end user.



In September 2024, our Bollinger segment achieved a major milestone, launching production of the first B4 commercial trucks. For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Bollinger segment completed the sale of 20 units and recognized revenues of $2.8 million.


































































































































Invoiced during the 3 months ended Dec. 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands)


Vehicle type




Units invoiced







Amount invoiced







Cash received







Revenue recognized

Mullen 3 (UU)


11



706



2,852



32

Mullen Urban Delivery (UD1)


27



885



248





Bollinger B4


20



2,777



2,777



2,777

Destination freight charges and other services












112



112


Total







58







$

4,368







$

5,988







$

2,920




















Liquidity




We had total cash (including restricted cash) of $2.7 million on Dec. 31, 2024, versus $10.7 million on Sept. 30, 2024. The working capital as of Dec. 31, 2024, was negative $186.2 million, or $41.2 million if adding back derivative liabilities and other liabilities expected to be settled in common stock.



To finance the business, we received $8.8 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, issuing senior secured convertible notes and warrants. Furthermore, the Company received $1 million proceeds in accordance with the equity line of credit agreement. Also, Bollinger Motors, Inc., our majority-owned subsidiary, received a $10 million long-term loan, providing additional capital to support the production and sale of Bollinger’s Class 4 EV truck, the B4. This loan is secured by part of the assets of Bollinger Motors and repayment of the principal is due by Oct. 30, 2026.



During the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Company did not use any cash to settle its debt. A major part of Senior secured convertible notes (with a principal of $17.2 million) that were outstanding on Sept. 30, 2024, as well as accumulated interest (in amount of $1.2 million), have been converted into shares of common stock. Also, the Company reached an agreement with holders of matured notes and loan advances in amount of $2.7 million, as well as accumulated interest in amount of approximately $1.8 million, that the liabilities would be settled by issuance of shares of common stock of the Company worth of $3 million. The liability was fully settled by December 2024 and the transaction resulted in recognition of gain on extinguishment of $1.5 million.



The total cash spent (Operating and Investing cash flows) during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, and 2023, was $27.8 million and $66.8 million, respectively, which represents a decrease of $39.0 million, or 58.4%. As it was announced previously, the Company intends to maintain its momentum of reducing the cash outflow by cutting operating costs and restructuring liabilities.


Three months ended Dec. 31,




2024



2023

Net loss

$
(118,797,845
)


$
(63,993,379
)

Non-cash adjustments (see table above for details)


91,009,831




23,284,793

Changes in working capital


2,223,601




(19,182,967
)

Net cash used in operating activities


(25,564,413
)



(59,891,553
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(2,220,984
)



(6,865,681
)


Cash spent

$

(27,785,397

)


$

(66,757,234

)














Financial statements




Following are our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, and the year ended Sept. 30, 2024, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024 and 2023.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(unaudited)





Dec. 31, 2024


Sept. 30, 2024


ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS








Cash and cash equivalents

$
2,325,190


$
10,321,827

Restricted cash


418,451



426,851

Inventory


41,770,397



37,503,112

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


15,297,034



14,798,553

Accounts receivable


98,855



124,295


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



59,909,927




63,174,638










Property, plant, and equipment, net


80,796,898



82,180,266

Intangible assets, net


26,172,956



27,056,030

Right-of-use assets


2,955,081



3,041,485

Other noncurrent assets


3,182,235



3,178,870


TOTAL ASSETS


$

173,017,097



$

178,631,289











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









CURRENT LIABILITIES








Accounts payable

$
47,860,411


$
41,335,509

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


46,637,723



51,612,166

Derivative liabilities


136,989,818



79,742,180

Liability to issue shares


8,015,361



1,771,025

Lease liabilities, current portion


2,981,613



2,893,967

Notes payable, current portion


3,219,147



5,399,777

Refundable deposits


409,272



417,674


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



246,113,345




183,172,298

Notes payable, net of current portion


10,000,000






Liability to issue shares, net of current portion







356,206

Lease liabilities, net of current portion


11,113,091



11,648,662


TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

267,226,436



$

195,177,166




















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)








Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 126,263,159 preferred shares authorized;








Preferred Series D; 84,572,538 shares authorized; 363,097 and 363,097 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively (preference in liquidation of $159,000 and $159,000 at Dec. 31, 2024. and Sep. 30, 2024, respectively)


363



363

Preferred Series C; 24,874,079 shares authorized; 458 and 458 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively (preference in liquidation of $4,049 and $10,696,895 at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively)










Preferred Series A; 83,859 shares authorized; 648 and 648 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively (preference in liquidation of $836 and $836 at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively)


1



1

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024; 404,334 and 76,288 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively


404



76

Additional paid-in capital


2,331,034,194



2,290,664,472

Accumulated deficit


(2,434,109,495
)


(2,319,220,938
)


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS



(103,074,533

)



(28,556,026

)

Noncontrolling interest


8,865,194



12,010,149


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



(94,209,339

)



(16,545,877

)


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)


$

173,017,097



$

178,631,289
































































































































































































































































































































































































MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(unaudited)





Three months ended Dec. 31,




2024


2023










Revenue from sale of vehicles

$
2,920,485


$



Cost of revenues


6,588,933







Gross loss



(3,668,448

)















Operating expenses:








General and administrative

$
36,484,409


$
43,234,052

Research and development


11,282,375



16,169,967


Loss from operations



(51,435,232

)



(59,404,019

)











Other income (expense):








Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants


(16,078,622
)





Gain/(loss) on warrants and derivative liability revaluation


(34,629,786
)


(6,728,981
)

Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt


1,553,771






Interest expense


(18,665,369
)


(258,023
)

Other income, net


457,993



671,406

Total other income (expense)


(67,362,013
)


(6,315,598
)


Net loss before income tax benefit


$

(118,797,245

)


$

(65,719,617

)










Income tax benefit/ (provision)


(600
)


1,726,238


Net loss



(118,797,845

)



(63,993,379

)










Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(3,909,288
)


(2,598,481
)


Net loss attributable to stockholders


$

(114,888,557

)


$

(61,394,898

)










Waived/(accrued) accumulated preferred dividends and other capital transactions with preferred stockholders


(24,728
)


(21,303
)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends and other capital transactions with preferred stockholders


$

(114,913,285

)


$

(61,416,201

)










Net Loss per Share

$
(661.33
)

$
(91,940.42
)










Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted


173,762



668





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(unaudited)





Three Months Ended Dec. 31,




2024


2023


Cash Flows from Operating Activities








Net loss


$

(118,797,845

)


$

(63,993,379

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:








Stock-based compensation


18,591,750



13,903,416

Revaluation of warrants and derivative liabilities


34,629,786



6,728,981

Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants


16,078,622






Amortization of debt discount and other non-cash interest expense


17,678,751



160,664

Depreciation and amortization


4,745,928



4,343,960

Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt


(1,553,771
)





Write-down of inventory to net realizable value


838,765






Deferred income taxes







(1,726,238
)

Other gains







(125,990
)










Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable


25,440



671,750

Inventories


(5,106,050
)


(13,912,516
)

Prepaids and other assets


3,363,323



(1,781,132
)

Accounts payable


6,266,401



1,317,232

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


(1,963,992
)


(3,044,392
)

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities


(361,521
)


(2,433,909
)


Net cash used in operating activities



(25,564,413

)



(59,891,553

)











Cash Flows from Investing Activities








Purchase of equipment


(2,220,984
)


(6,865,681
)


Net cash used in investing activities



(2,220,984

)



(6,865,681

)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities








Proceeds from issuance of notes payable with detachable warrants


8,763,225






Proceeds from issuance of notes payable by subsidiary


10,000,000






Issuance of stock under equity line of credit


1,017,135







Net cash provided by financing activities



19,780,360
















Change in cash



(8,005,037

)



(66,757,234

)

Cash and restricted cash (in amount of $426,851), beginning of period


10,748,678



155,696,470

Cash and restricted cash (in amount of $418,451), ending of period


$

2,743,641



$

88,939,236











Supplemental disclosure of Cash Flow information:








Cash paid for interest

$
250,000


$













Supplemental Disclosure for Non-Cash Activities:








Amount to be received from investor for warrants and notes

$
5,000,000


$



Convertible notes and interest - conversion to common stock


16,667,250






Extinguishment of debt and interest (in exchange for own common stock)


4,553,771






Exercise of warrants recognized earlier as liabilities


3,954,023



50,877,669

Change in noncontrolling interest upon additional investments into subsidiary


509,517






Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of operating lease liabilities







8,932,159












About Mullen



Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.



On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.



To learn more about the Company, visit

www.MullenUSA.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether sales demand and traction for its vehicles will continue, whether federal, state and other electric vehicle incentive programs will continue, the outcome of the Company’s application to DOE for $55 million in matching DOE funds to support its U.S. manufacturing capabilities and whether the Company will be successful with its battery development initiatives or meet its projected battery production, certification and sales timelines. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.




Contact:



Mullen Automotive, Inc.


+1 (714) 613-1900



www.MullenUSA.com




Corporate Communications



IBN


Austin, Texas



www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com



512.354.7000 Office



Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MULN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.