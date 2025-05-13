Mullen Automotive, Inc. Reaches Settlement Agreement with GEM Group for Mishawaka Assets Transfer

Mullen Automotive announces settlement agreement with GEM Group, including a 55-day due diligence for asset transfer evaluation.

On May 9, 2025, Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced a settlement agreement with GEM Group, allowing GEM a 55-day due diligence period to assess the transfer of Mishawaka assets in satisfaction of a judgment, during which all collection activities are suspended. Mullen's CEO David Michery highlighted the significance of this agreement in resolving four years of litigation and emphasized the company's ongoing business expansion, particularly in Tunica, Mississippi, where it is enhancing its manufacturing capabilities. Mullen is focused on producing electric vehicles and has a certified product lineup available for sale, bolstered by a growing dealer network across the U.S. The announcement outlined various forward-looking statements, noting potential risks and uncertainties that could impact Mullen's future performance and growth.

Potential Positives

Mullen Automotive has successfully executed a settlement agreement with GEM Group, providing a resolution to ongoing litigation and allowing the company to move forward without the burden of this legal matter.

All collection activities related to the judgment have been suspended during GEM's due diligence period, which enhances Mullen's operational stability in the short term.

The company is expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Tunica, Mississippi, indicating growth and an increased capacity to meet demand in the electric vehicle market.

Mullen has significant product certification with the Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE being CARB and EPA certified, which positions the company favorably in the competitive EV market in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

The settlement agreement indicates ongoing legal challenges and disputes that could affect the company's reputation and stability.

The requirement for GEM to complete a due diligence period suggests that the future of the asset transfer is uncertain and may hinder Mullen's operational plans.

Suspension of all collection activities during the due diligence period may impact Mullen's cash flow and financial stability in the short term.

FAQ

What is the recent settlement agreement with GEM Group about?

The settlement agreement involves the transfer of Mishawaka assets to GEM, satisfying a judgement after a four-year litigation period.

How long is GEM's due diligence period?

GEM has a 55-day due diligence period, which can be extended for further evaluation of the asset transfer.

What activities are suspended during the due diligence?

All collection activities have been suspended for the duration of GEM's due diligence period.

Where are Mullen's manufacturing facilities located?

Mullen has manufacturing facilities in Tunica, Mississippi, and Mishawaka, Indiana, focusing on electric vehicles.

What products does Mullen currently offer?

Mullen offers the Mullen ONE EV cargo van and Mullen THREE EV cab chassis truck, both certified for sale in the U.S.

$MULN Insider Trading Activity

$MULN insiders have traded $MULN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MULN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 546,706 shares for an estimated $43,736 and 1 sale selling 2,012,436 shares for an estimated $160,994 .

and 1 sale selling 2,012,436 shares for an estimated . JOHN KEVIN ANDERSEN sold 174,500 shares for an estimated $158,795

IGNACIO NOVOA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $151,315 .

. MARY WINTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,716 shares for an estimated $134,750.

$MULN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MULN stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FINANCIAL GRAVITY ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 74 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7

On May 9, 2025, Company executed a settlement agreement with GEM Group.

















Under terms of the settlement agreement, GEM has a 55-day due diligence period, subject to extension by GEM, to evaluate the transfer to GEM of the Mishawaka assets in complete satisfaction of the judgement.

















All collection activities have been suspended for the duration of the due diligence period.

















Mullen continues to build its business and expand its existing Tunica, Mississippi, manufacturing capabilities to meet near and long-term demands for its multiple product lines.























“After four years of litigation we have executed a settlement agreement which provides a path forward to a full resolution with GEM and puts this matter behind us,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “I look forward to a great rest of 2025 and continued growth thereafter.”







About Mullen







Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.





In September 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.





To learn more about the Company, visit



www.MullenUSA.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcome of GEM’s due diligence and whether the proposed settlement will be implemented. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.







