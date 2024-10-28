Mullen Automotive Enhances Electric Truck Production with New Funding

The latest update is out from Mullen Automotive ( (MULN) ).

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of Mullen Automotive, has secured $10 million in non-dilutive debt financing from founder Robert Bollinger to boost the production and sales of its all-electric Class 4 truck, the Bollinger B4. This financial boost aims to enhance Bollinger’s market presence, with trucks already shipping nationwide, showcasing its commitment to becoming a leading OEM in the electric vehicle sector. The trucks are manufactured at Roush Industries in Michigan, with significant U.S.-made content.

For detailed information about MULN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.