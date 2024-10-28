News & Insights

Mullen Automotive Enhances Electric Truck Production with New Funding

October 28, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

The latest update is out from Mullen Automotive ( (MULN) ).

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of Mullen Automotive, has secured $10 million in non-dilutive debt financing from founder Robert Bollinger to boost the production and sales of its all-electric Class 4 truck, the Bollinger B4. This financial boost aims to enhance Bollinger’s market presence, with trucks already shipping nationwide, showcasing its commitment to becoming a leading OEM in the electric vehicle sector. The trucks are manufactured at Roush Industries in Michigan, with significant U.S.-made content.

