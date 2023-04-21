News & Insights

Mullen Automotive Continues To Climb

April 21, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) are gaining more than 21 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since April 20 after the company announced that its energy management module or EMM technology has significantly increased the efficiency of EV batteries and vehicle driving range by 60-70 percent. The company has filed a U.S. patent application for this technology.

The company has also noted that EMM technology is planned to be introduced in all Mullen commercial and consumer vehicle programs.

Currently, shares are at $0.10, up 20.54 percent from the previous close of $0.08 on a volume of 375,058,338.

