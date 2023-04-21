Mullen Automotive Continues To Climb

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) are gaining more than 21 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since April 20 after the company announced that its energy management module or EMM technology has significantly increased the efficiency of EV batteries and vehicle driving range by 60-70 percent. The company has filed a U.S. patent application for this technology.

The company has also noted that EMM technology is planned to be introduced in all Mullen commercial and consumer vehicle programs.

Currently, shares are at $0.10, up 20.54 percent from the previous close of $0.08 on a volume of 375,058,338.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.