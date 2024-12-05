Mullen Automotive announces commercial EV order from Associated Coffee

Mullen Automotive (MULN) announces an order from Associated Coffee, a San Francisco Bay Area coffee and snack distributor. The initial vehicle order includes 10 Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks and is fulfilled by Pape Group, a leading West Coast commercial dealer group and an authorized Mullen EV sales and service dealer. “Our commercial EVs are an ideal solution for office coffee and snack delivery services, and the San Francisco Bay Area is a well-known established region for electric vehicle adoption,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are proud to support Associated Coffee’s sustainability initiatives and their focus on operational efficiency.”
