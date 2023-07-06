Mullen Authorizes To Repurchase Up To $25 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), an electric vehicle maker, announced on Thursday that it's board has authorized a buyback program of up to $25 million of shares through December 31.

David Michery, CEO of Mullen, said: "We are initiating this buyback program as an attractive opportunity to deploy capital and return value to our shareholders…" The company believes the stock is significantly undervalued and is trading at a major discount to current cash position of around $235 million.

