MULN

Mullen Authorizes To Repurchase Up To $25 Mln Of Shares

July 06, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), an electric vehicle maker, announced on Thursday that it's board has authorized a buyback program of up to $25 million of shares through December 31.

David Michery, CEO of Mullen, said: "We are initiating this buyback program as an attractive opportunity to deploy capital and return value to our shareholders…" The company believes the stock is significantly undervalued and is trading at a major discount to current cash position of around $235 million.

