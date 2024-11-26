Mullen announces Pape, Emerald refrigerated solution for Class 3 truck

Mullen Automotive (MULN) announces today that Emerald Transportation Solutions is working with the Pape Group to develop an advanced reefer upfit for the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 all-electric truck. The refrigerated Class 3 EV box truck opens new rapidly expanding categories for home delivery, frozen food, grocery and beverage transportation.
