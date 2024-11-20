News & Insights

Mullen announces new orders for its Mullen ONE from California universities

November 20, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Mullen Automotive (MULN) announces new orders for its Mullen ONE, Class 1 commercial EV cargo van from two leading California universities in Los Angeles and Berkeley. This follows recent orders from prestigious higher education institutions across the nation like Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, University of Virginia, UVA, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and University of North Carolina, UNC, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The vehicles delivered in this announcement are through Mullen’s commercial retail dealer partners, National Fleet Auto Group and Randy Marion Automotive Group.

