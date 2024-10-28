Mullen announces Bollinger provides Bollinger Motors with $10M financing

Mullen Automotive (MULN) announces that Robert Bollinger, founder of Bollinger Motors, has provided Bollinger with $10 million in non-dilutive debt financing to support Bollinger’s production ramp-up and sale of the B4, Class 4 EV truck. “Robert’s continued support and participation in the growth of Bollinger Motors demonstrates his ongoing commitment and is key to building the brand that carries his name,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

