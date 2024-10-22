News & Insights

Mulberry Rejects Frasers’ Offer, Focuses on Growth

October 22, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Mulberry (GB:MUL) has released an update.

Mulberry Group has rejected Frasers Group’s unsolicited revised cash offer for the company, emphasizing its focus on enhancing business performance instead. The company’s majority shareholder, Challice Limited, opposes the offer, reinforcing Mulberry’s decision to prioritize growth under its new CEO and financial strategies. The board appreciates Frasers’ support but remains uncertain about any potential future offers.

