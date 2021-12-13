Mujtaba Wani: Expanding Access to Education

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi there, my name is Spiffy, I’m an interplanetary journalist hanging out on Planet Earth. Today I’m interviewing Mujtaba Wani who is a Principal at GSV Ventures.

Spiffy: Welcome, Mujtaba! It’s great to have you on the blog. What challenge is GSV Ventures addressing?

Mujtaba: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! I am an investor at GSV Ventures, a global venture capital firm that invests in startups that are transforming the $7 trillion global learning and skills market. We look to back mission-driven founders who are expanding access to education.

Spiffy: What motivated you to do it?

Mujtaba: I joined GSV because I wanted to work with mission-driven, early-stage companies. I find founders in this segment really wonderful to work with. And of course, the GSV team is phenomenal as well. It's an energizing career.

Spiffy: That sounds wonderful. In your words, how is GSV Ventures working towards a more equitable world?

Mujtaba: GSV looks to support startups that are expanding access to education!

Spiffy: Can you tell me about a recent company milestone or initiative and the impact that it makes?

Mujtaba: Our portfolio companies support 400 million learners globally. We see many of them, like Guild Education, transform lives by enabling workers to upskill and get better jobs.

Spiffy: Tell me about a startup or project you’ve worked with that exemplifies the impact you’re striving to make.

Mujtaba: I recently helped drive our investment in Apna, which is the leading professional app in India. Apna enables millions of blue-collar workers in India to network, find jobs, and get upskilled.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience before I let you go?

Mujtaba: We are always looking for amazing founders who are building EdTech companies, no matter how early! Shoot us an email if that is you!

Spiffy: You hear that, readers? Get in touch! Thanks so much for speaking with me today, Mujtaba, it’s been an honor.

Mujtaba Wani is a Principal at GSV Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on education technology. GSV's previous investments include Coursera, Guild Education, and MasterClass. At GSV, Mujtaba focuses on India and emerging markets. Previously, he worked in BlackRock's private equity group, where he helped invest in companies including Rivian, Cotiviti, and Asurion. Mujtaba has a B.A. from Yale University. (Nominated by Board Infinity. First published on the Ladderworks website on December 13, 2021)

