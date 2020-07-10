US Markets

Muji's U.S. business seeks bankruptcy protection over coronavirus

Ritsuko Ando Reuters
TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. subsidiary of minimalist lifestyle brand Muji filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, its Japanese owner Ryohin Keikaku Co 7453.T said on Friday.

All 18 of Muji's U.S. stores have been closed from mid-March because of the pandemic, Ryohin Keikaku said.

The outbreak has inflicted widespread financial pain on global retailers, leading some, such as J. Crew Group Inc in the United States, to file for bankruptcy protection.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

