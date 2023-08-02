MUI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (Symbol: MUI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.38, changing hands as low as $11.35 per share. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.34 per share, with $12.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.