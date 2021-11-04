Markets

Muhurat Trading: Sensex Climbs 296 Points, Nifty Tops 17,900

(RTTNews) - India's benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty posted modest gains during the special hour-long "Muhurat" trade session on Thursday amid optimism over economic recovery after the Centre as well as several states cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose 295.70 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 60,067.62, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 87.60 points, or 0.49 percent, at 17,916.80.

The special session to mark Samvat 2078 witnessed healthy buying across the board. Automakers topped the gainers list, with Eicher Motors surging nearly 6 percent after its Q2 results beat estimates on all fronts.

Bajaj Auto advanced 1.7 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra added 2.9 percent.

In Samvat 2077, both the Sensex and Nifty delivered around 40 percent returns.

