Muhammad Ali NFT Minted 50 Years After ‘Fight of the Century’ With Joe Frazier

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Muhammad Ali ducks a roundhouse left thrown by Joe Frazier during their title bout in 1971.

Muhammad Ali is being memorialized in non-fungible token (NFT) form 50 years on from “The Fight of the Century” in which the boxing icon faced Joe Frazier in New York City. Ali lost the fight to “Smokin’ Joe” on March 8, 1971, but went on to win two subsequent bouts for the heavyweight champion title in 1974 and 1975.

The digital collectible is hitting the market as NFT mania reaches fever pitch thanks to a partnership between Ethernity Chain and the Muhammad Ali Center, the museum dedicated to Ali’s life and career located in his hometown of Louisville, Ky.

“The Ali Collection” is designed to celebrate the boxer’s life and legacy, featuring famous photographs of Ali and Frazier taken in 1971 by Sports Illustrated photographer Neil Leifer.

Dubbed the “first historically significant NFT” by Ethernity, the token will drop in late March with a portion of the proceeds going to the Ali Center, according to a press statement.

Founded by early bitcoin investor Nick Rose Ntertsas, Ethernity Chain aims to explore the application of NFTs for artistic and philanthropic purposes through celebrating famous pop culture figures and events.

