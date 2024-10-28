News & Insights

Mugen Estate Supports Noto Peninsula Recovery

October 28, 2024 — 02:56 am EDT

Mugen Estate Co., Ltd. (JP:3299) has released an update.

Mugen Estate Co., Ltd. has donated 30 million yen to aid recovery efforts following the devastating torrential rains in the Noto Peninsula. This initiative is part of the company’s commitment to ESG principles and supporting local communities. The donation aims to help victims and facilitate reconstruction in the affected areas.

