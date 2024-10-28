Mugen Estate Supports Noto Peninsula Recovery

Mugen Estate Co., Ltd. (JP:3299) has released an update.

Mugen Estate Co., Ltd. has donated 30 million yen to aid recovery efforts following the devastating torrential rains in the Noto Peninsula. This initiative is part of the company’s commitment to ESG principles and supporting local communities. The donation aims to help victims and facilitate reconstruction in the affected areas.

For further insights into JP:3299 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.