MUFG to launch new venture debt funds totalling $400 mln for Japan, Europe

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

May 08, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T said it would launch two new venture debt funds worth $400 million in total for Japanese and European startups, reflecting strong demand for startup funding without diluting existing shareholder equity.

The new debt funds will be created through Mars Growth Capital, a Singapore-based joint venture between MUFG and Israeli financial tech firm Liquidity Capital.

($1 = 134.8200 yen)

