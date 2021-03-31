MUFG Securities says loss related to U.S. client estimated around $270 mln

The securities unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Wednesday its loss related to an unnamed U.S. client was estimated around $270 million, after it flagged potential losses of around $300 million a day before.

The loss will be reflected in the first quarter for the next financial year starting in April, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd said in a statement.

