MUFG Reportedly Explores Strategic Options For Indonesian Bank Danamon

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is looking into some strategic options for its majority stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, according to multiple media reports.

This comes after new Indonesian regulations were introduced in early 2026, requiring publicly listed companies to increase their public shareholdings within three years to enhance market transparency. Right now, MUFG holds about 92.5 percent of Danamon, which has a market value of around $2.6 billion.

MUFG is said to be working with an adviser to consider its options, but the Japanese banking giant clarified that no decisions have been made yet. Meanwhile, Danamon mentioned that it's reviewing the new regulations and will take the necessary steps to stay compliant.

MUFG is currently trading at $19.33, down $0.07 or 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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