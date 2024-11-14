MUFG Raises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (JP:8306) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has increased its earnings target for the fiscal year ending March 2025 by 16.6% to ¥1,750 billion, driven by strong business performance and gains from equity sales. The company also revised its year-end dividend forecast to ¥35.00 per share, aiming for an annual dividend of ¥60.00, reflecting its commitment to improving shareholder returns.

