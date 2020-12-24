MUFG promotes managing director Hanzawa to bank CEO

By Takashi Umekawa

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T named its managing director Junichi Hanzawa, 55, as the head of its core banking unit, as it seeks to rejuvenate its business amid a tough lending environment.

Hanzawa will become the chief executive of MUFG Bank, Japan's biggest lender, effective April 1. Outgoing CEO Kanetsugu Mike, 64, will become group chairman.

MUFG said it would hold a news conference at 5 p.m. JST (0800 GMT) on Thursday.

The move comes as other financial firms like Resona Holdings 8308.T have recently appointed relatively younger officials by Japan Inc standards to the top management position.

Banks in Japan are seeking to transform their operations by overhauling their branch networks and promoting digitalisation amid ultra-low interest rates.

For the Japanese public, Hanzawa's name is likely to bring to mind the Naoki Hanzawa series of bestselling novels adapted into a TV drama about a banker.

Hanzawa and Jun Ikeido, the writer of the novels, were at one time contemporaries at the bank.

Ikeido, who has denied any connection between his character and Hanzawa, congratulated Hanzawa on the promotion.

