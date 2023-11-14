News & Insights

MUFG Inks Multiyear Global Agreement With AWS To Accelerate Digital Transformation

November 14, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services or AWS, an Amazon.com company (AMZN), announced Tuesday that Japanese financial services provider Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group or MUFG (MTU) is accelerating its cloud-first strategy with AWS as its preferred cloud provider.

MUFG's collaboration with the world's leading cloud provider will help it apply the latest cloud technologies, including generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) and machine learning (ML), to better serve customers.

MUFG will use AWS technologies to inform data-driven business decisions, automate processes, and develop new digital financial products to meet rapidly evolving customer needs across asset servicing, banking, and fund financing.

By moving from on-premises data centers to AWS, MUFG reduced the cost of operating its standard IT infrastructure by 20% and gained the agility to innovate personalized financial services more rapidly.

Operating in the cloud, MUFG can provide clients with faster financial processing times, more timely insights, and secure access to digital services that promote long-term financial security.

