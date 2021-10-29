Markets
MUFG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (Symbol: MUFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.50, changing hands as low as $5.49 per share. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUFG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.915 per share, with $6.3033 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.51.

