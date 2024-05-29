News & Insights

MUFG Becomes Major Shareholder in Syrah Resources

May 29, 2024 — 04:58 am EDT

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources has announced that as of May 27, 2024, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has become a substantial holder in the company, with a relevant interest in 43,810,416 shares through its ownership of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. MUFG’s interest arises from the power to control voting rights and the disposal of the shares, with JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. being noted as registered holders. The detailed figures include voting shares held directly and indirectly, as well as the voting power percentages.

