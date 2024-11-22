MUFG Bank Reports Theft Of Customers' Assets From Safe Deposit Boxes By Front-line Employee

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - MUFG Bank announced that an incident has occurred in which a former employee stole customers' assets from safe deposit boxes. The perpetrator's theft of customers' assets occurred at two branches: the Nerima Branch and the Tamagawa Branch. The perpetrator has already been dismissed. Approximately 60 safe deposit box lessors at the branches were affected with market value of damages a approximately 1-2 billion yen. Perpetrator was responsible for managing the safe deposit boxes at the affected branches.

MUFG Bank said it will swiftly implement appropriate compensation for the damage incurred by customers.

MUFG Bank is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning around 40 countries. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

