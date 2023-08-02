Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG - ADR (MURGY) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 58.49

The average one-year price target for Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG - ADR (OTC:MURGY) has been revised to 58.49 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 54.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -7.38 to a high of 115.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.79% from the latest reported closing price of 38.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MURGY is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.78% to 3,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 1,036K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 23K shares.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

