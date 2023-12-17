Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG - ADR (MURGY) Price Target Increased by 57.56% to 86.21

The average one-year price target for Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG - ADR (OTC:MURGY) has been revised to 86.21 / share. This is an increase of 57.56% from the prior estimate of 54.71 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.59 to a high of 116.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.33% from the latest reported closing price of 42.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MURGY is 0.16%, an increase of 20.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.76% to 2,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 10.66% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 9.19% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 29.87% over the last quarter.

