Muenchener Rueckver Ges (MURGY) Declares $1.25 Dividend

Muenchener Rueckver Ges said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.25 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Muenchener Rueckver Ges. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MURGY is 0.18%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.75% to 2,700K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Muenchener Rueckver Ges is $61.02. The forecasts range from a low of $-2.50 to a high of $125.61. The average price target represents an increase of 131.41% from its latest reported closing price of $26.37.

The projected annual revenue for Muenchener Rueckver Ges is $66,494MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $23.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,591K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 69.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 85.77% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

