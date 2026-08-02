Mueller's Sales Jumped 25% as Copper Climbed. Here's How to Read the CFO's Latest Insider Filing

Key Points

The CFO of Mueller Industries reported that 57,791 shares were disposed of at $66.57 per share to satisfy tax withholding obligations on July 30.

All shares were withheld by the company to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock awards.

Following the transaction, the insider's remaining direct equity stake is valued at $41.78 million as of the July 30, 2026 market close.

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Jeffrey Andrew Martin, EVP, CFO & Treasurer, reported a non-discretionary disposition of 57,791 shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) on July 30, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $3.8 million Shares sold 57,791 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~624,925 Post-transaction value $41.78 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($66.57); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026 market close ($66.86).

Key questions

What was the impetus for this transaction?

The disposition was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax obligations upon the vesting of equity awards, and does not reflect a change in the insider's discretionary investment stance on the company.

The disposition was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax obligations upon the vesting of equity awards, and does not reflect a change in the insider's discretionary investment stance on the company. What was the size of the underlying vesting event?

The same filing indicates that 72,000 shares of common stock vested for the insider on July 30, 2026, which precipitated the automatic withholding of shares for taxes.

The same filing indicates that 72,000 shares of common stock vested for the insider on July 30, 2026, which precipitated the automatic withholding of shares for taxes. What is the scale of the insider's remaining equity position?

Martin continues to hold about 625,000 shares directly, representing a roughly 0.3% ownership stake in the firm, which operates across Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate segments.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $66.86 Market Capitalization $14.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $850.5 million

Company Snapshot

Mueller Industries manufactures and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of products fabricated from copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic, generating revenue through three primary segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate.

The company operates a global manufacturing and distribution business model, leveraging its established supply chain and product portfolio to serve industrial and commercial customers across multiple end markets and geographies.

Mueller Industries serves a diverse customer base including HVAC contractors, plumbing professionals, industrial manufacturers, and commercial enterprises across the United States and international markets including the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico.

Mueller Industries, established in 1917 and headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee, is a globally diversified manufacturer with a market capitalization of $14.8 billion. The company has demonstrated strong operational performance with TTM revenue of $4.7 billion and net income of $850.5 million, reflecting a net profit margin of approximately 18.1%. Mueller Industries maintains a competitive advantage through its vertically integrated operations, established distribution network, and diversified product portfolio across complementary industrial segments.

What this transaction means for investors

Based on the type of transaction, it’s important to note that Martin really didn’t have a say in the timing. Plus, he still holds around 625,000 shares, so his stake in the copper maker runs deep, and this filing changes almost nothing about it.



More importantly for investors, Martin oversees a balance sheet that just showed real strength as the executive closest to the numbers. Mueller ended the quarter with $1.42 billion in cash and short-term investments against a current ratio of nearly 5 to 1, while second-quarter net sales rose 25% to $1.43 billion on copper that averaged $6.16 a pound. Adjusted for a prior-year insurance gain, operating income climbed 15.7%. Overall, the firm’s cash pile is one cushion worth watching. Mueller has been putting it to work on acquisitions in its core metals businesses, so how well those deals turn into earnings, rather than a routine tax-driven filing, is what really matters from here. Another driver worth watching closely is copper itself. Rising prices have flattered Mueller's sales, but they can reverse just as fast, so the question for long-term investors is how much of the recent growth is real demand versus a favorable copper backdrop that won't last.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mueller Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.