Mueller Water raises quarterly dividend by 4.7% to 6.7c per share

The dividend is payable on or about November 20, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MWA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.