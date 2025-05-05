Mueller Water Products Reports 3.1% Increase in Net Sales for Q2 2025 and Raises Annual Sales Guidance

Mueller Water Products reported a 3.1% increase in Q2 net sales, reaffirming its fiscal 2025 guidance amid rising costs.
Mueller Water Products, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, with a 3.1% increase in net sales to $364.3 million compared to the same quarter last year. The company achieved net income of $51.3 million, translating to $0.33 per diluted share, up from $0.28 previously. Adjusted figures showed net income per diluted share of $0.34, reflecting a 13.3% increase. Operating income rose by 10.1% to $69.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.8% to $84.5 million. Mueller has raised its guidance for consolidated net sales for fiscal 2025 to $1.39 to $1.4 billion and reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA outlook, while acknowledging potential cost increases due to new tariffs. CEO Martie Edmunds Zakas emphasized the company's commitment to navigating supply chain challenges and maintaining excellent customer service.
Potential Positives
- Increased net sales by 3.1% to $364.3 million compared to the prior year quarter, indicating strong demand and successful pricing strategies.
- Reported net income per diluted share increased to $0.33, up from $0.28 in the prior year quarter, reflecting improved profitability.
- Raised annual guidance for fiscal 2025 net sales, suggesting positive projections and growth expectations for the company.
- Achieved a net income margin of 14.1%, improving from 12.5% in the prior year quarter, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Expectations of increased costs due to recently enacted tariffs, which could impact profit margins and pricing strategies.
- Incurring $2.4 million in strategic reorganization and other charges, indicating operational challenges and transition-related expenses.
- Despite record net sales and income, overall adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 23.3% to 23.2%, highlighting potential efficiency issues.
FAQ
What were Mueller Water Products' net sales for the second quarter of 2025?
Mueller Water Products reported net sales of $364.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a 3.1 percent increase.
What is the adjusted net income per diluted share for Mueller Water Products?
For the second quarter of 2025, the adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.34, up 13.3 percent from the prior year.
How did the operating income change compared to last year?
The operating income for the second quarter increased by 10.1 percent to $69.9 million compared to the prior year.
What is the annual guidance for fiscal 2025 net sales?
Mueller Water Products has raised its guidance for fiscal 2025 net sales to between $1,390 million and $1,400 million.
When is the quarterlyearnings conference callscheduled?
The quarterlyearnings conference callis scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$MWA Insider Trading Activity
$MWA insiders have traded $MWA stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN S HEINRICHS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 281,832 shares for an estimated $7,032,381.
- TODD P HELMS (SVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,504 shares for an estimated $1,577,592.
- LYDIA W THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,883 shares for an estimated $720,906.
- SUZANNE G SMITH (VP and CAO) sold 26,138 shares for an estimated $653,306
- SHIRLEY C. FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,201 shares for an estimated $403,550.
- BRIAN SLOBODOW sold 11,132 shares for an estimated $275,307
- CHRISTINE ORTIZ sold 3,875 shares for an estimated $100,274
- BRIAN C. HEALY purchased 1,115 shares for an estimated $24,890
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MWA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $MWA stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 12,042,603 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $306,122,968
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,152,099 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,922,227
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,104,830 shares (+779.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,358,675
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,780,366 shares (+79.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,058,235
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 1,568,247 shares (+95.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,864,838
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,508,021 shares (-82.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,930,472
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,470,426 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,084,585
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Increased Net Sales 3.1 percent to $364.3 Million
Reported Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.33
Achieved Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.34
Raises Annual Guidance for Fiscal 2025 Net Sales
Reaffirms Annual Guidance for Fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA
ATLANTA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America, announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended March 31, 2025.
In the second quarter of 2025, the Company:
Increased net sales 3.1 percent to $364.3 million as compared with $353.4 million in the prior year quarter
Reported operating income of $69.9 million as compared with $63.5 million in the prior year quarter and increased adjusted operating income 9.6 percent to $73.1 million as compared with $66.7 million in the prior year quarter
Reported operating margin of 19.2 percent as compared with 18.0 percent in the prior year quarter and increased adjusted operating margin to 20.1 percent as compared with 18.9 percent in the prior year quarter
Reported net income of $51.3 million as compared with $44.3 million in the prior year quarter, with net income margin of 14.1 percent as compared with 12.5 percent in the prior year quarter, and increased adjusted net income 16.0 percent to $53.7 million as compared with $46.3 million in the prior year quarter
Reported net income per diluted share of $0.33 as compared with $0.28 in the prior year quarter and increased adjusted net income per diluted share 13.3 percent to $0.34 as compared with $0.30 in the prior year quarter
Increased adjusted EBITDA 2.8 percent to $84.5 million as compared with $82.2 million in the prior year quarter and achieved adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.2 percent as compared with 23.3 percent in the prior year quarter
Increased net cash provided by operating activities for the six-month period by $6.2 million to $68.4 million as compared with $62.2 million in the prior year period
Increased free cash flow for the six-month period by $0.9 million to $47.3 million as compared with $46.4 million in the prior year period
Repurchased $5.0 million of common stock
“We delivered a solid performance in our second quarter. Our focused execution enabled us to benefit from healthy order levels during the quarter supported by continued resilient end-market demand. As a result, we achieved quarterly records for our consolidated net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share. I am grateful for our teams’ dedication to delivering exceptional customer service, improving operational excellence and maintaining cost discipline which contributed to these results,” said Martie Edmunds Zakas, Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products.
“Our teams are diligently working through the challenging external environment as we maintain our focus on providing outstanding customer service while closely managing our supply chain. We are largely vertically integrated in the U.S. for most of our major product categories. However, we expect that the recently enacted tariffs will increase costs for many of our products to varying degrees. We are taking appropriate steps to mitigate the higher costs through pricing actions, supply chain mitigation plans, operational initiatives and cost discipline. Our increased annual guidance range for 2025 net sales reflects our performance, expected benefits from new price actions and current expectations for end-market demand. While our adjusted EBITDA guidance incorporates benefits from our anticipated higher net sales, we are maintaining our 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance range due to an expected increase in costs from the recently enacted tariffs.”
“With a broad range of products and solutions, Mueller is uniquely positioned to capture the benefits of the investments needed to address the aging North American water infrastructure. With the external environment rapidly changing, I am confident in our teams’ ability to adapt and maintain our focus on delivering the critical products and solutions valued by our customers. Our key strategic priorities to drive continued net sales growth and future margin improvements are supported by our strong, flexible balance sheet which continues to provide ample capacity to support our strategic priorities, including capital investments and acquisitions, as well as continuing to return cash to shareholders,” Ms. Zakas concluded.
Consolidated Results
Net sales for the 2025 second quarter increased $10.9 million, or 3.1 percent, to $364.3 million as compared with $353.4 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher pricing and increased volumes across most product lines.
Operating income for the second quarter increased $6.4 million, or 10.1 percent, to $69.9 million as compared with $63.5 million in the prior year quarter. Benefits from lower SG&A expenses, including lower amortization, increased volumes, and lower strategic reorganization and other charges, were partially offset by manufacturing inefficiencies. Operating margin for the second quarter was 19.2 percent as compared with 18.0 percent in the prior year quarter.
During the quarter, the Company incurred $2.4 million of strategic reorganization and other charges, primarily related to the leadership transition and fixed asset impairment, as well as $0.8 million in other asset write-downs associated with the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois. These amounts have been excluded from adjusted results.
Adjusted operating income increased $6.4 million, or 9.6 percent, to $73.1 million as compared with $66.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin improved to 20.1 percent as compared with 18.9 percent in the prior year quarter.
Net income increased $7.0 million, or 15.8 percent, to $51.3 million as compared with $44.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net income margin improved to 14.1 percent as compared with 12.5 percent in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income increased $7.4 million, or 16.0 percent, to $53.7 million as compared with $46.3 million in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA of $84.5 million increased $2.3 million, or 2.8 percent, as compared with $82.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2 percent as compared with 23.3 percent in the prior year quarter.
Segment Results
Water Flow Solutions
Net sales for the 2025 second quarter increased $10.4 million, or 5.1 percent, to $216.2 million as compared with $205.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased volumes of iron gate and specialty valves and higher pricing across most product lines partially offset by lower volumes of service brass products.
Operating income and adjusted operating income were $54.1 million and $55.9 million, respectively, for the second quarter. Adjusted operating income increased $3.3 million, or 6.3 percent, compared with the prior year quarter. Benefits from increased volumes and lower SG&A expenses, including lower amortization, more than offset manufacturing inefficiencies. Operating margin and adjusted operating margin were 25.0 percent and 25.9 percent, respectively, as compared with 25.6 percent for both the prior year quarter operating and adjusted operating margins.
Adjusted EBITDA of $62.2 million decreased $0.2 million, or 0.3 percent, as compared with $62.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.8 percent as compared with 30.3 percent in the prior year quarter.
Water Management Solutions
Net sales for the 2025 second quarter increased $0.5 million, or 0.3 percent, to $148.1 million as compared with $147.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased volumes of repair products and higher pricing across most product lines, partially offset by lower volumes of natural gas distribution products.
Operating income and adjusted operating income were $31.3 million and $31.4 million, respectively, for the second quarter. Adjusted operating income increased $2.4 million, or 8.3 percent, compared with the prior year quarter. Benefits from lower SG&A expenses, including lower amortization, and favorable price/cost, more than offset lower volumes and manufacturing inefficiencies. Operating margin and adjusted operating margin were 21.1 percent and 21.2 percent, respectively, as compared with 19.6 percent for both the prior year quarter operating and adjusted operating margins.
Adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million increased $0.7 million, or 2.0 percent, as compared with $35.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.6 percent as compared with 24.2 percent in the prior year quarter.
Interest Expense, Net
Interest expense, net, for the 2025 second quarter decreased to $2.3 million as compared with $3.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest income.
Income Taxes
For the 2025 second quarter, income tax expense was $16.4 million, or 24.2 percent of income before tax, as compared with $14.6 million in the prior year quarter, or 24.8 percent of income before tax.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
Net cash provided by operating activities for the six-month period ended March 31, 2025, increased by $6.2 million to $68.4 million as compared with $62.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher net income compared with the prior year period partially offset by changes in working capital, including decreases in other current liabilities such as incentive compensation.
Through the first six months of fiscal 2025, the Company invested $21.1 million in capital expenditures as compared with $15.8 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by increased expenditures in our foundries.
Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) through the first six months of fiscal 2025 increased by $0.9 million to $47.3 million as compared with $46.4 million in the prior year period, due to the increase in net cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.
As of March 31, 2025, Mueller Water Products had $450.5 million of total debt outstanding and $329.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, resulting in a debt leverage ratio of 1.5 times and a net debt leverage ratio of 0.4 times. We did not have any borrowings under our ABL Agreement at the end of the quarter, nor did we borrow any amounts under our ABL during the quarter. There are no maturities on the Company’s debt financings until June 2029, and our 4.0 percent Senior Notes have no financial maintenance covenants.
Fiscal 2025 Outlook
The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 consolidated net sales to be between $1,390 million and $1,400 million, or an increase of 5.7 percent to 6.5 percent compared with the prior year. The Company is reaffirming its expectations for fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be between $310 million and $315 million, or an increase of 8.9 percent to 10.6 percent compared with the prior year. The Company is maintaining its expectations for free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income to be more than 80 percent in fiscal 2025. This guidance reflects anticipated impacts from the recently enacted tariffs, as of May 5, 2025.
The Company’s expectations for certain additional financial metrics for fiscal 2025 are as follows:
Total SG&A expenses between $236 million and $240 million
Net interest expense between $9 million and $10 million
Effective income tax rate between 24 percent and 26 percent
Depreciation and amortization between $44 million and $45 million
(1)
Capital expenditures between $45 million and $50 million
Pension benefit other than service of approximately $0.2 million
(1)
In 2025, annual amortization expense will decrease by approximately $18 million due to customer relationship intangibles from 2005 becoming fully amortized.
Conference Call Webcast
Mueller Water Products’ quarterlyearnings conference callwill take place Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Members of Mueller Water Products’ leadership team will discuss the Company’s recent financial performance and respond to questions from financial analysts. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Please go to the website (
www.muellerwaterproducts.com
) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-568-3652. An archive of the webcast will also be available for at least 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s results as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also provides non-GAAP information that management believes is useful to investors. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and securities analysts, investors and other interested parties should not consider any of these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures that the Company presents as performance measures because management uses these measures to evaluate the Company’s underlying performance on a consistent basis across periods and to make decisions about operational strategies. Management also believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company’s recurring performance.
Net debt and net debt leverage are non-GAAP measures that the Company presents as liquidity measures because management uses them to evaluate its capital management and financial position, and the investment community commonly uses them as measures of indebtedness. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure used to assist management and investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to generate liquidity from its operating activities.
The calculations of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP results are included as an attachment to this press release, which has been posted online at www.muellerwaterproducts.com. The Company does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Regulation S-K, as certain items, e.g., expenses related to corporate development activities, transactions, pension expenses/(benefits), corporate restructuring and non-cash asset impairment, may have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts. Additionally, such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty regarding relevant items that may be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding outlooks, projections, forecasts, expectations, commitments, trend descriptions and the ability to capitalize on trends, value creation, Board of Directors and committee composition plans, long-term strategies and the execution or acceleration thereof, operational improvements, inventory positions, the benefits of capital investments, financial or operating performance, including driving increased margins, operational and commercial initiatives, capital allocation and growth strategy plans, and the demand for the Company’s products. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of the Company’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments.
Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, logistical challenges and supply chain disruptions, geopolitical conditions, including the Israel-Hamas war, public health crises, or other events; inventory and in-stock positions of our distributors and end customers; an inability to realize the anticipated benefits from our operational initiatives, including our large capital investments in Decatur, Illinois, plant closures, and reorganization and related strategic realignment activities; an inability to attract or retain a skilled and diverse workforce, including executive officers, increased competition related to the workforce and labor markets; an inability to protect the Company’s information systems against further service interruption, risks resulting from possible future cybersecurity incidents, misappropriation of data or breaches of security; failure to comply with personal data protection and privacy laws; cyclical and changing demand in core markets such as municipal spending, residential construction, and natural gas distribution; government monetary or fiscal policies; the impact of adverse weather conditions; the impact of manufacturing and product performance; the impact of wage, commodity and materials price inflation; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of higher interest rates; the impact of warranty charges and claims, and related accommodations; the strength of our brands and reputation; an inability to successfully resolve significant legal proceedings or government investigations; compliance with environmental, trade and anti-corruption laws and regulations; climate change and legal or regulatory responses thereto; changing regulatory, trade and tariff conditions; the failure to integrate and/or realize any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or divestitures; an inability to achieve some or all of our goals and commitments in environmental and sustainability programs; and other factors that are described in the section entitled “RISK FACTORS” in Item 1A. of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and later filings on Form 10-Q, as applicable.
Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and are only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. You are advised to review any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Mueller Water Products, Inc.
Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is
Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure
®
. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.
Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.
Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com
Media Contact: Jenny Barabas
470-806-5771
jbarabas@muellerwp.com
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
March 31,
September 30,
2025
2024
(in millions, except share amounts)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
329.2
$
309.9
Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $8.1 million and $8.3 million
215.3
208.9
Inventories, net
305.5
301.7
Other current assets
40.7
37.9
Total current assets
890.7
858.4
Property, plant and equipment, net
324.8
318.8
Intangible assets, net
306.6
309.7
Goodwill, net
80.9
80.7
Other noncurrent assets
67.6
68.3
Total assets
$
1,670.6
$
1,635.9
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
1.0
$
0.8
Accounts payable
118.1
109.9
Other current liabilities
116.2
147.3
Total current liabilities
235.3
258.0
Long-term debt
449.5
448.7
Deferred income taxes
53.4
55.4
Other noncurrent liabilities
58.8
63.7
Total liabilities
797.0
825.8
Commitments and contingencies
Preferred stock: par value $0.01 per share; 60,000,000 shares authorized;
—
—
none outstanding at March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024
Common stock: par value $0.01 per share; 600,000,000 shares authorized;
1.6
1.6
156,655,939 and 156,227,170 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025,
and September 30, 2024, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
1,183.8
1,205.2
Accumulated deficit
(279.3
)
(365.9
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(32.5
)
(30.8
)
Total stockholders' equity
873.6
810.1
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,670.6
$
1,635.9
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three months ended
Six months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales
$
364.3
$
353.4
$
668.6
$
609.8
Cost of sales
(1)
236.3
223.0
437.6
393.1
Gross profit
128.0
130.4
231.0
216.7
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
55.7
63.7
109.6
120.6
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(2)
2.4
3.2
4.1
9.8
Total operating expenses
58.1
66.9
113.7
130.4
Operating income
69.9
63.5
117.3
86.3
Pension (benefit) expense other than service
(0.1
)
1.0
(0.1
)
2.0
Interest expense, net
2.3
3.6
3.9
6.9
Other expense
—
—
—
1.6
Income before income taxes
67.7
58.9
113.5
75.8
Income tax expense
16.4
14.6
26.9
17.2
Net income
$
51.3
$
44.3
$
86.6
$
58.6
Net income per basic share
$
0.33
$
0.28
$
0.55
$
0.38
Net income per diluted share
$
0.33
$
0.28
$
0.55
$
0.37
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
156.6
156.0
156.5
156.0
Diluted
157.5
156.7
157.5
156.6
Dividends declared per share
$
0.067
$
0.064
$
0.134
$
0.128
(1)
For the three and six-month periods ended March 31, 2025, Cost of sales included $0.8 million and $4.1 million, respectively, in Inventory and other asset write-downs associated with the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois.
(2)
For the three and six-month periods ended March 31, 2025, Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, non-cash asset impairment and certain transaction-related expenses. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, severance and certain transaction-related expenses. For the six-month period ended March 31, 2024, Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, severance, certain transaction-related expenses, as well as cybersecurity incidents expense.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Six months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(in millions)
Operating activities:
Net income
$
86.6
$
58.6
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
18.8
19.2
Amortization
3.6
13.7
Non-cash asset impairment
1.0
—
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(0.1
)
0.4
Stock-based compensation
5.0
4.5
Pension cost
0.2
2.3
Deferred income taxes
(2.3
)
(9.9
)
Inventory reserve provision
4.9
5.4
Other, net
0.6
0.3
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net
(7.0
)
(12.4
)
Inventories
(9.5
)
(14.6
)
Other assets
(1.6
)
(3.9
)
Accounts payable
6.0
(6.3
)
Other current liabilities
(33.1
)
(0.6
)
Other noncurrent liabilities
(4.7
)
5.5
Net cash provided by operating activities
68.4
62.2
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(21.1
)
(15.8
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
0.1
0.1
Net cash used in investing activities
(21.0
)
(15.7
)
Financing activities:
Dividends paid
(21.0
)
(20.0
)
Common stock repurchased under buyback program
(5.0
)
(10.0
)
Employee taxes related to stock-based compensation
(4.3
)
(1.6
)
Common stock issued
3.9
1.5
Debt issuance costs
—
(0.8
)
Principal payments for finance lease obligations
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(26.9
)
(31.4
)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash
(1.2
)
3.8
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
19.3
18.9
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
309.9
160.3
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
329.2
$
179.2
Six months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(in millions)
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest, net
$
3.2
$
6.2
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
30.5
$
25.4
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Property, plant and equipment accrued and unpaid
$
4.8
$
—
Property, plant and equipment acquired through finance leases
$
1.1
$
1.5
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Three months ended March 31, 2025
Water
Flow
Solutions
Water
Management
Solutions
Corporate
Consolidated
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales
$
216.2
$
148.1
$
—
$
364.3
Gross profit
(1)
$
77.0
$
51.0
$
—
$
128.0
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21.9
19.6
14.2
55.7
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(2)
1.0
0.1
1.3
2.4
Operating income (loss)
$
54.1
$
31.3
$
(15.5
)
$
69.9
Operating margin
25.0
%
21.1
%
19.2
%
Capital expenditures
$
4.8
$
4.4
$
—
$
9.2
Net income
$
51.3
Net income margin
14.1
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
Net income
$
51.3
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(2)
2.4
Other asset restructuring write-down
0.8
Income tax expense of adjusting items
(3)
(0.8
)
Adjusted net income
$
53.7
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
157.5
Net income per diluted share
$
0.33
Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share
(2)
0.02
Other asset restructuring write-down per diluted share
0.01
Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share
(3)
(0.02
)
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.34
Net income
$
51.3
Income tax expense
(4)
16.4
Interest expense, net
(4)
2.3
Pension benefit other than service
(4)
(0.1
)
Operating income (loss)
$
54.1
$
31.3
$
(15.5
)
69.9
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(2)
1.0
0.1
1.3
2.4
Other asset restructuring write-down
0.8
—
—
0.8
Adjusted operating income (loss)
55.9
31.4
(14.2
)
73.1
Pension benefit other than service
(4)
—
—
0.1
0.1
Depreciation and amortization
6.3
5.0
—
11.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
62.2
$
36.4
$
(14.1
)
$
84.5
Adjusted operating margin
25.9
%
21.2
%
20.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28.8
%
24.6
%
23.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
62.2
$
36.4
$
(14.1
)
$
84.5
Three prior quarters' adjusted EBITDA
163.3
103.3
(45.4
)
221.2
Trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA
$
225.5
$
139.7
$
(59.5
)
$
305.7
Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period):
Current portion of long-term debt
$
1.0
Long-term debt
449.5
Total debt
450.5
Less cash and cash equivalents
329.2
Net debt
$
121.3
Debt leverage (debt divided by trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA)
1.5x
Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA)
0.4x
Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
14.3
Less capital expenditures
9.2
Free cash flow
$
5.1
(1)
Gross profit includes $0.8 million in other asset write-downs associated with the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois.
(2)
Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, non-cash asset impairment and certain transaction-related expenses.
(3)
The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 24.2% and may be subject to rounding.
(4)
The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Water
Flow
Solutions
Water
Management
Solutions
Corporate
Consolidated
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales
$
205.8
$
147.6
$
—
$
353.4
Gross profit
$
77.2
$
53.2
$
—
$
130.4
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24.6
24.2
14.9
63.7
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(1)
—
—
3.2
3.2
Operating income (loss)
$
52.6
$
29.0
$
(18.1
)
$
63.5
Operating margin
25.6
%
19.6
%
18.0
%
Capital expenditures
$
6.0
$
4.1
$
—
$
10.1
Net income
$
44.3
Net income margin
12.5
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
Net income
$
44.3
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(1)
3.2
Income tax expense of adjusting items
(2)
(1.2
)
Adjusted net income
$
46.3
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
156.7
Net income per diluted share
$
0.28
Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share
(1)
0.02
Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share
(2)
—
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.30
Net income
$
44.3
Income tax expense
(3)
14.6
Interest expense, net
(3)
3.6
Pension expense other than service
(3)
1.0
Operating income (loss)
$
52.6
$
29.0
$
(18.1
)
63.5
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(1)
—
—
3.2
3.2
Adjusted operating income (loss)
52.6
29.0
(14.9
)
66.7
Pension expense other than service
(3)
—
—
(1.0
)
(1.0
)
Depreciation and amortization
9.8
6.7
—
16.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
62.4
$
35.7
$
(15.9
)
$
82.2
Adjusted operating margin
25.6
%
19.6
%
18.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.3
%
24.2
%
23.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
62.4
$
35.7
$
(15.9
)
$
82.2
Three prior quarters' adjusted EBITDA
94.2
98.8
(38.4
)
154.6
Trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA
$
156.6
$
134.5
$
(54.3
)
$
236.8
Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period):
Current portion of long-term debt
$
0.7
Long-term debt
448.0
Total debt
448.7
Less cash and cash equivalents
179.2
Net debt
$
269.5
Debt leverage (debt divided by trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA)
1.9x
Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA)
1.1x
Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities:
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(5.7
)
Less capital expenditures
10.1
Free cash flow
$
(15.8
)
(1)
Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, severance and certain transaction-related expenses.
(2)
The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 24.8% and may be subject to rounding.
(3)
The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Six months ended March 31, 2025
Water
Flow
Solutions
Water
Management
Solutions
Corporate
Consolidated
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales
$
390.8
$
277.8
$
—
$
668.6
Gross profit
(1)
$
132.1
$
98.9
$
—
$
231.0
Selling, general and administrative expenses
41.7
39.9
28.0
109.6
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(2)
1.0
0.4
2.7
4.1
Operating income (loss)
$
89.4
$
58.6
$
(30.7
)
$
117.3
Operating margin
22.9
%
21.1
%
17.5
%
Capital expenditures
$
10.5
$
10.6
$
—
$
21.1
Net income
$
86.6
Net income margin
13.0
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
Net income
$
86.6
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(2)
4.1
Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down
4.1
Income tax expense of adjusting items
(3)
(1.9
)
Adjusted net income
$
92.9
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
157.5
Net income per diluted share
$
0.55
Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share
(2)
0.03
Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down per diluted share
0.03
Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share
(3)
(0.02
)
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.59
Net income
$
86.6
Income tax expense
(4)
26.9
Interest expense, net
(4)
3.9
Pension benefit other than service
(4)
(0.1
)
Operating income (loss)
$
89.4
$
58.6
$
(30.7
)
117.3
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(2)
1.0
0.4
2.7
4.1
Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down
4.1
—
—
4.1
Adjusted operating income (loss)
94.5
59.0
(28.0
)
125.5
Pension benefit other than service
(4)
—
—
0.1
0.1
Depreciation and amortization
12.4
10.0
—
22.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
106.9
$
69.0
$
(27.9
)
$
148.0
Adjusted operating margin
24.2
%
21.2
%
18.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
27.4
%
24.8
%
22.1
%
Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
68.4
Less capital expenditures
21.1
Free cash flow
$
47.3
(1)
Gross profit includes $4.1 million in Inventory and other asset write-downs associated with the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois.
(2)
Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, non-cash asset impairment and certain transaction-related expenses.
(3)
The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 23.7% and may be subject to rounding.
(4)
The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Six months ended March 31, 2024
Water
Flow
Solutions
Water Management Solutions
Corporate
Consolidated
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales
$
347.1
$
262.7
$
—
$
609.8
Gross profit
$
123.8
$
92.9
$
—
$
216.7
Selling, general and administrative expenses
43.8
48.8
28.0
120.6
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(1)
0.2
—
9.6
9.8
Operating income (loss)
$
79.8
$
44.1
$
(37.6
)
$
86.3
Operating margin
23.0
%
16.8
%
14.2
%
Capital expenditures
$
9.9
$
5.9
$
—
$
15.8
Net income
$
58.6
Net income margin
9.6
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
Net income
$
58.6
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(1)
9.8
Income tax expense of adjusting items
(2)
(2.2
)
Adjusted net income
$
66.2
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
156.6
Net income per diluted share
$
0.37
Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share
(1)
0.06
Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share
(2)
(0.01
)
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.42
Net income
$
58.6
Income tax expense
(3)
17.2
Other expense
1.6
Interest expense, net
(3)
6.9
Pension expense other than service
(3)
2.0
Operating income (loss)
$
79.8
$
44.1
$
(37.6
)
86.3
Strategic reorganization and other charges
(1)
0.2
—
9.6
9.8
Adjusted operating income (loss)
80.0
44.1
(28.0
)
96.1
Pension expense other than service
(3)
—
—
(2.0
)
(2.0
)
Depreciation and amortization
19.1
13.7
0.1
32.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
99.1
$
57.8
$
(29.9
)
$
127.0
Adjusted operating margin
23.0
%
16.8
%
15.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28.6
%
22.0
%
20.8
%
Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
62.2
Less capital expenditures
15.8
Free cash flow
$
46.4
(1)
Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, severance, certain transaction-related expenses, as well as cybersecurity incidents expense.
(2)
The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 22.7% and may be subject to rounding.
(3)
The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.
