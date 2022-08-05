Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.058

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will pay a dividend of $0.058 on the 22nd of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Mueller Water Products' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last dividend, Mueller Water Products is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 98% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 66.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:MWA Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Mueller Water Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.07 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.232. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Mueller Water Products has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Mueller Water Products' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Mueller Water Products is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Mueller Water Products is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Mueller Water Products that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

