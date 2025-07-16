Mueller Water Products (MWA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.38, changing hands as low as $24.34 per share. Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MWA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.55 per share, with $28.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.48.

