Mueller Water Products (MWA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.86, changing hands as high as $14.09 per share. Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MWA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.55 per share, with $16.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.06.

