Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Benefit From Government Expenditure on Aging Water Infrastructure

Just last week, the state of Arizona imposed a ban on future home-building in the Phoenix area due to a lack of groundwater, one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country. This comes as the state recently concluded an analysis that projected a water shortfall of 4.86 million acre feet in the Phoenix area over the next 100 years. In response to this, the state said it would deny new certificates of Assured Water Supply, which enables home construction.

This comes as Arizona’s main water source, the Colorado River, is also under strain. A few weeks ago, Arizona along with partner states in the Colorado River Compact agreed to reduce their intake from the river by 13% over the next 3 years.

This breakthrough agreement aims to keep the river from falling to levels that could endanger the water supply for major cities and vast stretches of highly productive farmland. The federal government will pay the sum of around $1.2 billion to cities, Native American tribes, and irrigation districts if they temporarily use less water.

This deal, which runs until 2026, amounts to the largest reductions of water use in modern times, likely requiring significant water restrictions for residents across the Southwest.

Recent reports indicate that America’s aging water infrastructure is in dire need of repair. In 2021, the American Society of Civil Engineers’ U.S. infrastructure report card gave the United States a D+ in wastewater systems and a C- in drinking water.

With such a large need for water efficiency, this aging water infrastructure works against water efficiency as main water breaks are becoming increasingly more common. A study conducted by Steven Folkman at Utah State University that surveyed more than 200,000 miles of water pipelines in 300 municipalities across the U.S. and Canada found that between 2012 and 2018, overall water main break rates increased by 27%. Furthermore, the study found that over 16% of North America’s underground water infrastructure is past its design service life.

The U.S. Government acknowledged this issue in 2021 by including $55 billion of new funding dedicated to water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding represented the highest level of federal spending on water infrastructure in inflation-adjusted dollars since the mid-1970s.

One company that is well positioned to capture this increased government expenditure in water infrastructure, coupled with increased measures to improve water use efficiency is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA).

Mueller Water Products is a leading manufacturer and distributor of water infrastructure and flow control products. The company operates through two main segments: Mueller Co. and Mueller Technologies.

Mueller Co. specializes in the production of valves, hydrants, and other products used in the distribution and control of water. Their offerings include fire hydrants, gate valves, check valves, butterfly valves, and service brass. These products are utilized by water utilities, municipalities, and other organizations involved in the management and distribution of water.

Mueller Technologies focuses on the development and delivery of innovative metering systems, leak detection, and other technological solutions for the water industry. Their products and services help water utilities and customers in managing, monitoring, and conserving water resources.

In addition to the new funding for water infrastructure projects outlined in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bill also increased domestic procurement requirements, known as “Build America, Buy America.” This massively benefits Mueller as they produce a majority of their products in the United States.

Interestingly, Mueller spent $60,000 in corporate lobbying in April, bringing their total corporate lobbying spend to $120,000 on the year. Specifically, they lobbied for water infrastructure funding and investment. Additionally, they lobbied for “Build America, Buy America,” which, like mentioned above, is a provision in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that promotes domestic sourcing and manufacturing for infrastructure projects funded by the federal government, directly benefiting Mueller. You can check out Quiver Quantitative’s Lobbying Dashboard (Quiver Quantitative) to view all of Mueller’s recent spending on corporate lobbying.

