Mueller Water Products (MWA) Price Target Increased by 13.21% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an increase of 13.21% from the prior estimate of 16.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.84% from the latest reported closing price of 15.85 / share.

Mueller Water Products Declares $0.06 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 20, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $15.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.86%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 2.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mueller Water Products. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MWA is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 171,591K shares. The put/call ratio of MWA is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuance Investments holds 13,162K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,139K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 12,446K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,261K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,499K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 72.94% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,741K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,310K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 43.05% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 6,509K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,930K shares, representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and water intelligence software. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®.

