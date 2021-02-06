Mueller Water Products, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$237m, some 9.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.11, 38% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:MWA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Mueller Water Products' eight analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$999.3m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 11% to US$0.55. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$992.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.55 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$13.33. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Mueller Water Products, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.00 and the most bearish at US$11.50 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Mueller Water Products' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 2.4% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Mueller Water Products.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Mueller Water Products analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Mueller Water Products that you should be aware of.

