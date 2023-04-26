Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A (MWA) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 2.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MWA is 0.19%, an increase of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 163,218K shares. The put/call ratio of MWA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A is 14.60. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.73% from its latest reported closing price of 12.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A is 1,347MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 14,646K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,289K shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 13,817K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,429K shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 7,033K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,436K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 18.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,811K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,428K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 9.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,769K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,713K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and water intelligence software. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.