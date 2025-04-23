Mueller Water Products, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

Mueller Water Products will announce Q2 financial results on May 5, 2025, followed by a call on May 6, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Mueller Water Products, Inc. will release its financial results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 5, 2025, after U.S. markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, with access provided via a webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. The company, a leader in the manufacturing and marketing of water transmission and measurement products in North America, offers a range of solutions including valves, hydrants, metering products, and software for water systems. An archive of the webcast will be available for about 90 days after the event.

Potential Positives

The company will announce its financial results, which can provide insights into its performance and growth, potentially boosting investor confidence.

A scheduled conference call for earnings discussion allows for direct engagement with investors and stakeholders, enhancing transparency.

Mueller Water Products highlights its status as a leading manufacturer in the water industry, reinforcing its market position and expertise.

The broad portfolio of products and solutions emphasizes the company's diverse capabilities in addressing critical infrastructure needs, potentially attracting new customers.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose any specific financial figures or guidance ahead of theearnings call which may create uncertainty among investors.

FAQ

When will Mueller Water Products release its Q2 financial results?

Mueller Water Products plans to release its financial results on May 5, 2025, after U.S. markets close.

How can I listen to theearnings conference call

You can listen to the conference call on May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET via webcast on the Company’s website.

Is there an archive for the conference call webcast?

Yes, an archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the call.

What does Mueller Water Products specialize in?

Mueller Water Products specializes in products and solutions for water transmission, distribution, and measurement in North America.

Who can I contact for investor relations or media inquiries?

For investor relations, contact Whit Kincaid at 770-206-4116. For media inquiries, contact Jenny Barabas at 470-806-5771.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MWA Insider Trading Activity

$MWA insiders have traded $MWA stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S HEINRICHS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 281,832 shares for an estimated $7,032,381 .

. TODD P HELMS (SVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,504 shares for an estimated $1,577,592 .

. LYDIA W THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,883 shares for an estimated $720,906 .

. SUZANNE G SMITH (VP and CAO) sold 26,138 shares for an estimated $653,306

SHIRLEY C. FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,201 shares for an estimated $403,550 .

. BRIAN SLOBODOW sold 11,132 shares for an estimated $275,307

CHRISTINE ORTIZ sold 3,875 shares for an estimated $100,274

BRIAN C. HEALY purchased 1,115 shares for an estimated $24,890

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $MWA stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATLANTA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Monday, May 5, 2025. On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results. Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website





www.muellerwaterproducts.com





. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.







About Mueller Water Products, Inc



.





Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why



Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure





®



. Visit us at



www.muellerwaterproducts.com



.







Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.







Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid





770-206-4116







wkincaid@muellerwp.com







Media Contact: Jenny Barabas





470-806-5771







jbarabas@muellerwp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.