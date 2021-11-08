Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.86, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MWA was $16.86, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.13 and a 55.68% increase over the 52 week low of $10.83.

MWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). MWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports MWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.71%, compared to an industry average of 25.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mwa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MWA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 12.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MWA at 2.98%.

