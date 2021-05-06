Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MWA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.78, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MWA was $14.78, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.88 and a 101.91% increase over the 52 week low of $7.32.

MWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). MWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48. Zacks Investment Research reports MWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.98%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MWA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MWA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 24.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MWA at 3.04%.

