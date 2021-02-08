Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.77% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MWA was $12.54, representing a -5.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.22 and a 88.86% increase over the 52 week low of $6.64.

MWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). MWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports MWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.31%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MWA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MWA as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 41.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MWA at 0.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.