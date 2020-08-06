Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MWA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.57, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MWA was $10.57, representing a -16.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.71 and a 59.19% increase over the 52 week low of $6.64.

MWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). MWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.42%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MWA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MWA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 27.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MWA at 3.02%.

