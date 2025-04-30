Mueller Water Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.067 per Share

Mueller Water Products declared a quarterly dividend of $0.067 per share, payable May 21, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.067 per share, set to be paid on or about May 21, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of May 12, 2025. The company is a prominent manufacturer and marketer of a variety of water transmission, distribution, and measurement solutions in North America, including engineered valves, fire hydrants, and metering products. Mueller Water Products aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer service for municipalities while helping them prioritize their capital expenditures. For more information, visit their website.

The declaration of a quarterly dividend signals the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders, which can enhance investor confidence.



This action reflects Mueller Water Products' stable financial position and ability to generate profit, which is important for overall market perception.



Being recognized as a leading manufacturer in a vital industry such as water infrastructure highlights the company's market strength and growth potential.



The diverse product portfolio showcased in the announcement indicates a wide range of revenue streams, potentially reducing business risk and increasing resilience against market fluctuations.

The declared quarterly dividend of $0.067 per share may indicate financial constraints or lower profitability, which could signal to investors that the company is not in a strong financial position.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Mueller Water Products?

The Board of Directors of Mueller Water Products has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.067 per share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on or about May 21, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend?

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

What products does Mueller Water Products manufacture?

Mueller Water Products manufactures engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products, and more for water systems.

How can I contact Mueller Water Products for investor relations?

You can contact Whit Kincaid at 770-206-4116 or wkincaid@muellerwp.com for investor relations inquiries.

$MWA Insider Trading Activity

$MWA insiders have traded $MWA stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S HEINRICHS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 281,832 shares for an estimated $7,032,381 .

. TODD P HELMS (SVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,504 shares for an estimated $1,577,592 .

. LYDIA W THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,883 shares for an estimated $720,906 .

. SUZANNE G SMITH (VP and CAO) sold 26,138 shares for an estimated $653,306

SHIRLEY C. FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,201 shares for an estimated $403,550 .

. BRIAN SLOBODOW sold 11,132 shares for an estimated $275,307

CHRISTINE ORTIZ sold 3,875 shares for an estimated $100,274

BRIAN C. HEALY purchased 1,115 shares for an estimated $24,890

$MWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $MWA stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATLANTA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mueller Water Products, Inc



. (NYSE: MWA) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.067 per share, payable on or about May 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2025.







About Mueller Water Products, Inc



.





Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at



www.muellerwaterproducts.com









Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.







Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid





770-206-4116







wkincaid@muellerwp.com







Media Contact: Jenny Barabas





470-806-5771







jbarabas@muellerwp.com





