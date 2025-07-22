Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2025

Mueller Water Products will release Q3 financial results on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call August 5.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. will announce its financial results for the third quarter ending June 30, 2025, on August 4, 2025, after U.S. markets close. A conference call to discuss the earnings and business results will be held the following day, August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, accessible via a webcast on the company's Investor Relations webpage. The company, a leader in manufacturing water transmission and distribution products in North America, emphasizes its commitment to helping municipalities improve operational efficiency and customer service. An archived version of the webcast will be available for about 90 days post-call.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the third quarter financial results release date indicates transparency and communication with investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for investors to engage directly with company leadership regarding earnings and business performance.

Mueller Water Products showcases its position as a leading manufacturer in critical infrastructure, highlighting its broad portfolio which can attract interest from potential customers and investors.

The emphasis on operational efficiencies and customer service enhances the company's reputation as a valuable partner for municipalities, potentially leading to increased business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Mueller Water Products release its third quarter financial results?

Mueller Water Products will release its third quarter financial results on August 4, 2025, after U.S. markets close.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I listen to the conference call?

Interested parties can listen to the conference call via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Mueller Water Products website.

How long will the webcast archive be available?

The archived webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

What products does Mueller Water Products manufacture?

Mueller Water Products manufactures engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products, and solutions for water system management.

$MWA Insider Trading Activity

$MWA insiders have traded $MWA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S HEINRICHS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 195,433 shares for an estimated $4,864,587 .

. LYDIA W THOMAS sold 17,092 shares for an estimated $457,619

BRIAN SLOBODOW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,508 shares for an estimated $456,536 .

. SHIRLEY C. FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,201 shares for an estimated $403,550 .

. CHRISTINE ORTIZ sold 3,875 shares for an estimated $100,274

BRIAN C. HEALY has made 2 purchases buying 2,195 shares for an estimated $54,938 and 0 sales.

$MWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $MWA stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MWA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MWA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MWA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $29.0 on 02/06/2025

ATLANTA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 4, 2025. On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results. Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website





www.muellerwaterproducts.com





. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.







About Mueller Water Products, Inc



.





Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why



Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure





®



. Visit us at



www.muellerwaterproducts.com



.







Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.







Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid





770-206-4116







wkincaid@muellerwp.com







Media Contact: Jenny Barabas





470-806-5771







jbarabas@muellerwp.com





