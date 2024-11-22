Mueller Water Products Faces Cybersecurity Breach: $1.5 Million in Expenses and Operational Disruptions

Mueller Water Products (MWA) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Mueller Water Products experienced a cybersecurity incident that impacted its internal operations and IT systems, leading to disrupted order shipments in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. By mid-December 2023, the company restored operations to normalcy but incurred $1.5 million in related expenses. While they have invested in strengthening their cybersecurity measures, potential risks remain that could affect their business strategy and reputation. The company acknowledges these risks under their comprehensive risk factors detailed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.
The average MWA stock price target is $26.33, implying 5.45% upside potential.
To learn more about Mueller Water Products’ risk factors, click here.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.