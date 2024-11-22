Mueller Water Products Faces Cybersecurity Breach: $1.5 Million in Expenses and Operational Disruptions

Mueller Water Products (MWA) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.

Mueller Water Products experienced a cybersecurity incident that impacted its internal operations and IT systems, leading to disrupted order shipments in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. By mid-December 2023, the company restored operations to normalcy but incurred $1.5 million in related expenses. While they have invested in strengthening their cybersecurity measures, potential risks remain that could affect their business strategy and reputation. The company acknowledges these risks under their comprehensive risk factors detailed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The average MWA stock price target is $26.33, implying 5.45% upside potential.

