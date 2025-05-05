MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Earnings Results: $MWA Reports Quarterly Earnings

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS ($MWA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $364,300,000, beating estimates of $355,825,858 by $8,474,142.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Insider Trading Activity

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS insiders have traded $MWA stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S HEINRICHS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 281,832 shares for an estimated $7,032,381 .

. TODD P HELMS (SVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,504 shares for an estimated $1,577,592 .

. LYDIA W THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,883 shares for an estimated $720,906 .

. SUZANNE G SMITH (VP and CAO) sold 26,138 shares for an estimated $653,306

SHIRLEY C. FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,201 shares for an estimated $403,550 .

. BRIAN SLOBODOW sold 11,132 shares for an estimated $275,307

CHRISTINE ORTIZ sold 3,875 shares for an estimated $100,274

BRIAN C. HEALY purchased 1,115 shares for an estimated $24,890

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

