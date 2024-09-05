News & Insights

Mueller Water Products CFO Steven Heinrich To Step Down

September 05, 2024 — 09:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) announced that Steven Heinrichs will be transitioning from his position as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer effective December 31, 2024.

The company also announced it has initiated a comprehensive process with a leading executive search firm to identify a new Chief Financial Officer.

The company noted that Heinrichs will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer until a new CFO has been named and will remain available to the Company on a consulting basis until September 30, 2025, to help ensure a smooth transition. Mueller previously appointed Chason Carroll to the position of General Counsel in August 2023.

